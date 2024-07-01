Maple Leafs’ Forward ‘Has No Plans to Re-Sign’ As He Asks For A Trade: Report

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has asked for a trade, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

Robertson is a pending restricted free agent after completing his three-year $2.56 million deal, which was his entry-level contract after being drafted in 2019 by the Maple Leafs. However, heading into free agency on July 1, Robertson has informed Toronto he won’t re-sign and has told the team to trade his rights.

“Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the Leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded,” Johnston reported.

Robertson has struggled to remain in the lineup as he skated in just 56 games last season but did skate in six of the seven playoff games. The 56 games he played last season was his career-high, which likely plays a role in him deciding to not re-sign with the Maple Leafs.

Robertson recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 regular season games, while he was pointless in the six playoff games he skated in.

The 22-year-old was drafted 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft by Toronto.

Robertson Hadn’t Had Talks With the Maple Leafs

During the season, Robertson had said he hadn’t had any talks with the Maple Leafs and now has asked for a trade and won’t return to Toronto.

“No. Nothing major. It’s my first [negotiation]. I can’t say I’m worried about it now; I don’t even know how this process works. But I haven’t heard anything. I just play. It’s kind of nice knowing that (my agent will deal with it), though. I want to play and let him worry about that,” Robertson said to Sportsnet in a Q&A published on April 11.

However, Robertson said he also didn’t want to talk about his contract during the year as he was just focused on getting into the lineup and having an impact for Toronto.

“That’s something that I’m gonna figure out, how I take it during the summer. I’ll want to know what will be going on, but for now I’m just worried about how I’m playing. I’m not even worried about tomorrow. I’m worried about today. My mindset changed to the point where I’m not thinking about everything around the business of the game. I can just worry about myself. I’m going to enjoy and be grateful and blessed to have this opportunity,” Robertson said.

Robertson has skated in 87 NHL games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Toronto Re-Signs Max Domi

The Maple Leafs did make a move on June 30, as Toronto re-signed Max Domi to a four-year deal worth $3.75 million per season.

Domi signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Maple Leafs on July 2, 2023. In his first season with Toronto, he had 9 goals and 38 assists for 47 points in 80 games. He has skated in 661 regular season games recording 130 goals and 287 assists for 417 points.

Following the re-signing of Domi, the Maple Leafs enter free agency with just over $12 million in cap space.

But, Toronto does have some key free agents like Tyler Bertuzzi, Chris Tanev, Joel Edmundson, and Ilya Lyubushkin.