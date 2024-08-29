Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Former 30-Goal Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to make a move to their forward group, but one trade pitch has them acquiring a former 30-goal scorer and two-time Stanley Cup champion.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Brandon Saad from the St. Louis Blues.

Maple Leafs get:

Blues get:

David Kampf

2026 first-round pick

The proposed deal would bolster Toronto’s offense as well as give the team a two-time Stanley Cup champion who knows what it takes to win.

Saad is entering the fourth year of his five-year $22.5 million and would project to be the Maple Leafs first or second-line left winger. Last season, Saad recorded 26 goals and 16 assists for 42 points in 82 games. Saad was a key member of the Chicago Blackhawks that won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015, while he had his career-high in goals during the 2015-16 season with 31.

As for the return, the Blues would acquire a first-round pick which is the big part of the deal but also add Kampf who can be a bottom-six forward. Kampf is entering the second year of a four-year deal that pays him $2.4 million per season. Last season with Toronto, Kampf skated in 78 games recording 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points.

Maple Leafs Looking to Add Left Wingers

Saad would fill an important role for Toronto as the Maple Leafs are exploring the left-wing market.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Toronto is looking at left-wingers to add to their roster.

“I think there are things percolating out there, including Toronto considering left-wing options,” Friedman reported.

Free agent left-winger Max Pacioretty has been linked to the Maple Leafs as a potential fit, according to NHL insiders, David Pagnotta and Nick Alberga.

Hearing same re Leafs/Pacioretty. This would be a SPC, not a PTO, if they agree to terms. https://t.co/CNJA8Y2KWR — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) August 29, 2024

Toronto had a need at left wing due to Nick Robertson requesting a trade. Robertson is an RFA and has told the Maple Leafs he has no plans to re-sign.

Toronto GM Hints at More Moves

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has hinted at the team making more moves ahead of training camp.

Toronto has not signed a new player since July 1 when the team inked Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Anthony Stolarz in free agency. Yet, with the training camp set to open in September, Treliving has hinted at the team making more moves.

“We’re not set yet. We continue to look at ways to make our team better,” Treliving said on OverDrive on TSN 1050. “I said at the end of the year we’re going to look at everything. Sometimes people fall in love with ‘ ‘let’s make a big change just to make a big change’. At the end of the day, you can go out and make big changes. If they’re not making your team better, to me it doesn’t make any sense to just make a change just to stand up and say ‘look at it, we made this big change.'”

The Maple Leafs have just over $1.2 million in cap space, so it is enough money to make a move. Toronto opens its season on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.