Maple Leafs Sign Stanley Cup Winning Defensemen to Multi-Year Deal: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a multi-year extension, according to NHL insider Darren Dreger.

According to Dreger, the Maple Leafs are giving Ekman-Larsson a four-year deal worth $3.5 million per season. The deal also includes a 16-team no-trade list,

Ekman-Larsson just won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers as he recorded 9 goals and 23 assists for 32 points in 80 games. He had signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million with Florida last offseason and has parlayed that into a multi-year deal with the Maple Leafs.

Ekman-Larsson was drafted sixth overall in 2006 by the Phoenix Coyotes. He spent the first 11 years of his NHL career with the team before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks. After just two years in Vancouver, he was bought out and signed with the Panthers.

Following the signing of Ekman-Larsson, Toronto has just over $1.2 million in cap space.

Maple Leafs Fans React to Ekman-Larsson Deal

Following the signing of Ekman-Larsson, Maple Leafs fans were torn on the deal.

Some fans felt like Ekman-Larsson helped solidify the defense, while others thought it was an overpay.

“Not happy bout this. Tre missed out on better opportunities,” a fan wrote.

“OEL will be the first player bought out by 3 different teams?,” a fan added.

Although most Maple Leafs fans do like the deal with Ekman-Larsson, they believe the length of the deal is a concern.

This contract will not age well — Dan (@DM_8080) July 1, 2024

“This is the worst deal of the Tre era by a country mile,” a fan wrote.

“this is the worst contract i’ve ever seen, thanks brad,” a fan added.

“He’s fine, but I don’t know what he brings that Toronto doesn’t already have. One more righty to pair McCabe on his strong side would have been a much better fit,” a fan added.

Ekman-Larsson is 32 and will turn 33 on July 17, so he’ll be 36 when the contract ends in the 2027-28 NHL season.

Toronto Adds Chris Tanev to Defense

Before free agency opened up, Toronto signed Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $4.5 million per season.

The Maple Leafs acquired Tanev’s rights on June 29 and got the deal done as the defenseman gets to play for his hometown team.