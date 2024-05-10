Maple Leafs Executive Says They’ll ‘Consider Everything’ to Improve Roster

Brendan Shanahan, the President of the Toronto Maple Leafs says the team will consider everything to improve their roster.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanely Cup playoffs in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins. Toronto has just one series win in the last eight years as the playoff success has not been there.

Due to the lack of playoff success, Shanhan says all options are on the table in terms of their roster outlook.

“The ultimate responsibility is on me. The accountability is on me. Our playoff results have not been good enough. That’s on me. The results that we have had in the playoffs, our players know, we know, I know, they are unacceptable. They are unacceptable to our fans, and they are unacceptable to all those who support the Toronto Maple Leafs. We do an analysis at the end of every season, we look at our team, we look forward and we look for ways to be better,” Shanahan said at a press conference on May 10.

“We do that every year. In the past, I believe there are times were you talk about patience, and I still believe there are times were patience is the suitable call. However, when you see patterns persist and the results don’t change, you have to adjust the way you think about things. We will look at everything this summer, and we will consider everything this summer. All with the intention of the one thing we are here for, which is to make the Maple Leafs better and to win,” Shanahan continued.

What those changes will be is to be seen, but the future of Mitch Marner has been the subject of rumors since Toronto’s playoff exit.

Shanahan Will Remain Maple Leafs President

Shanahan has been the President of the Maple Leafs since April 11, 2014, and will remain so in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Under Shanahan’s reign, Toronto has just one series win, but despite the lack of playoff success, new MLSE CEO Keith Pelley announced Shanahan will continue in his role.

“Brendan Shanahan is the President of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s a champion,” Pelley said.

Shanahan wouldn’t reveal his contract status going into the 2024-25 NHL season. However, it has been reported that he’s entering his final year, but he says his contract status is not a distraction.

Shanahan won the Stanley Cup three times during his playing career in 1997, 1998, and in 2002, all with the Detroit Red Wings.

Maple Leafs Fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe

One change Toronto has made this season is firing head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After five seasons with the team, Keefe was fired on May 9 following the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff exit to the Bruins.

“Today’s decision was difficult,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in the statement. “Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

Toronto has yet to announce their new head coach.