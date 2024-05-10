Maple Leafs Have Inquired About The Status Of 3-Time Stanley Cup Winning Head Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have inquired about the status of Joel Quenneville and whether or not he is elgible to coach in the NHL again.

Quenneville hasn’t coached in the NHL since 2021 when he was let go from the Florida Panthers due to the Kyle Beach allegations while he was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. Beach alleged former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him and Quenneville, who was the head coach, opted not to punish the coach as he was focued on winning the Stanley Cup in 2010.

According to the report, Quenneville was concerned about causing a distraction before the finals, despite previously denying any knowledge of the sexual assualt. After the allegations came to light, Florida parted ways with Quenneville and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the coach will have to meet with him before he is allowed to work in the NHL again.

Now, following the Maple Leafs firing head coach Sheldon Keefe, NHL insider Nick Kypreis says the team has called the NHL about the status of Quenneville.

“Craig Berube, Todd McLellan. There have been calls in for Joel Quenneville, inquiries and calls in to find out his situation. This is part of what makes Brad Treliving, Brad Treliving, he is making calls about what’s out there, what’s available, what isn’t available. That is what has been going on all week,” Kypreos said on his show on May 9.

Quenneville is considered one of the greatest coaches in NHL history as he led the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups. He’s also second in NHL coaching wins at 969 behind Scotty Bowman.

No Change In Quenneville’s Status

Quenneville has yet to be reinstated by the NHL, according to reporter Andy Strickland.

“For those wondering, there’s been no change in Joel Quenneville’s status with the #NHL. Probably the best coaching option out there to get Toronto over the hump, based on his track record of success coaching elite talent. Needs to be reinstated for that to happen,” Strickland wrote on X.

With Quenneville still not being reinstated by the NHL, it’s ucnlear if Toronto will continue to pursue the chnace of hiring him as their head coach.

Quenneville Played For The Maple Leafs

Quenneville does have history with the Maple Leafs as he was drafted by Toronto with the 21st overall pick in the 1978 NHL draft. He ended up playing parts of two seasons for the Maple Leafs before being traded to Colorado during the 1979-80 season.

Quenneville played 803 games in the NHL betwen Toronto, Colorado, New Jersey, and Hartford. He finsihed his career wiht 54 goals and 136 assists for 190 points, and 705 penalty minutes.

As for his coaching career, Quenneville first became a head coach with the St. Louis Blues in 1996. He was with the Blues until he was fired during the 2003-04 season. Quenneville took over as the Colorado Avalanche head coach for three seasons.

After three years in Colorado, Quenneville became the Blackhawks head coach and spent parts of 11 seasons and won three Stanley Cups. He then coached parts of three seasons for the Panthers before being fired due to the Beach allegations.

As an NHL head coach, Quenneville is 969-572-77.