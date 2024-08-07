Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Sign Former 30-Goal Scorer Forward

NHL analyst Michael Mazzei of TheLeafsNation believes the Toronto Maple Leafs should sign free agent forward Dominik Kubalik.

The Maple Leafs haven’t made any additions to their forward group but did see Tyler Bertuzzi leave in free agency to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks. With Toronto not having made an addition to the forward group, Alberga believes signing Kubalik would make a lot of sense for the Maple Leafs.

“With an obvious need for additional depth on the left wing, Kubalik could propel himself into a top-six role and secure minutes on the second power-play unit. Assuming he can earn a spot out of camp, he could help fill the void left behind by Tyler Bertuzzi in terms of net-front presence and offense at a much-reduced price. The soon-to-be 29-year-old would certainly be motivated to revitalize his career and a competitive team like the Leafs could be the ideal place for him to seek that second chance,” Mazzei wrote.

Kubalik has had a very up-and-down NHL career, but as Mazzei writes, he could help fill the void of Bertuzzi leaving. The 28-year-old has skated in 357 NHL games recording 93 goals and 83 assists for 176 points.

Kubalik’s best season came in his rookie season with the Blackhawks as he recorded 30 goals and 16 assists for 46 points in 68 games. Since then, he has been inconsistent as last year, he recorded 11 goals and 4 assists for 15 points in 74 games with the Ottawa Senators.

Kubalik Could Replace Nick Robertson

The signing of Kubalik could also help be a good replacement if Nick Robertson does indeed not sign with Toronto and gets traded.

Robertson is an RFA and has told the Maple Leafs he has no plans to re-sign as he has asked for a trade. If Robertson stands firm on that, Toronto could trade the former second-round pick and then sign Kubalik to be his replacement at left wing.

However, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving has made it clear he believes Robertson will be a part of the Maple Leafs roster this upcoming season.

“Obviously, I have known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player,” Treliving said on July 1. “There’s a great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us.”

Robertson has skated in 87 NHL games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Analyst Names 2 Other Players Toronto Could Sign

Along with Kubalik, Mazzei mentions Gustav Lindstrom and Chris Tierney as potential targets for the Maple Leafs.

Lindstrom is a defenseman and could be the replacement for Jani Hakanpaa if that contract doesn’t become official. Last season, Lindstrom skated in 46 games between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings recording 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points.

Tierney, meanwhile, is a centerman and could find himself in a very similar position to Noah Gregor last season, as Toronto signed him to a tryout and eventually signed him to an NHL deal.

“Tierney also would likely want to join a team that could give him a shot at returning to the playoffs as he has missed out on the postseason for the past six years. He won’t be a sexy add by any means, but his playstyle could mesh well with what Brad Treliving wants from his team and give Craig Berube another useful option to consider,” Mazzei wrote.

Tierney has skated in 649 NHL games recording 80 goals and 168 assists for 248 points.