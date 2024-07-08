Maple Leafs Linked to Reunion With Veteran Free Agent Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are linked to bringing back veteran forward James van Riemsdyk.

NHL insider Mike Augello of HockeyBuzz.com reported that Toronto is interested in signing low-cost free-agent forwards. One name that Augello mentioned is van Riemsdyk who played in Toronto from 2012 until 2018.

“They say you can never go home again, but the 35-year-old JVR went back to Philadelphia after spending six seasons in Toronto. Van Riemsdyk scored 11 goals for Boston last season and his top-six days may be over with, but the Leafs are looking for options,” Augello wrote in his article.

van Riemsdyk signed a one-year $1 million deal with the Boston Bruins last year. The 35-year-old still proved he could play last season as he recorded 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 71 games. He also added 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points in 11 playoff games.

The American forward played on the Bruins’ third line last season and averaged 13:30 of ice time last season. Although he is no longer a top-line winger anymore, van Riemsdyk still can be a productive option on the third line for the Maple Leafs.

Currently, Toronto’s projected third-line left winger is Pontus Holmberg, who is more of a fourth-line player. By adding van Riemsdyk, Toronto could push everyone down the lineup and make their forward group that much better.

The forward is projected to get a one-year $1.2 million deal in free agency, according to DailyFaceoff.com which has him as their top-ranked player available.

van Riemsdyk’s Time in Toronto

van Riemsdyk was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Philadelphia Flyers for Luke Schenn on June 23, 2012.

The American forward quickly moved up the Leafs lineup and eventually played on the top line with Phil Kessel and Joffrey Lupul, before playing with Kessel and Bozak on the top line the following season.

After six years in Toronto, van Riemsdyk signed a five-year $35 million to return to the Flyers.

In total, van Riemsdyk skated in 413 games recording 154 goals and 140 points for 294 points. In the playoffs with the Maple Leafs, he added 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 20 games.

van Riemsdyk played five more years with the Flyers before signing with the Bruins for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Nick Robertson Asks for Trade From Toronto

Part of the reason why Toronto could be interested in signing a winger is due to the fact Nick Robertson has asked for a trade.

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on June 30 that Robertson, who is a pending RFA has no plans to re-sign and has asked the Maple Leafs for a trade.

Although Robertson has asked for a trade, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has said he still thinks the American has a big role on the team.

“Certainly, I have known that there was some frustration with Nick on his behalf. But we look at Nick as an excellent player, and there’s a great opportunity for Nick here, and we need him to be a good player for us,” Treliving said to the media on July 1. “I’m not going to get into any speculation or any public back-and-forth. We’ll just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

Robertson was drafted 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft by Toronto but has only skated in 87 regular season games due to injuries and being a healthy scratch. In those 87 games, he has recorded 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.