Maple Leafs Linked to Dealing Defenseman to Eastern Conference Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs could flip recently acquired defenseman Matt Benning.

The Maple Leafs traded disgruntled defenseman Timothy Liljegren for two draft picks and Benning. Yet, Benning’s name has come up in trade talks, and now Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors believes Toronto could flip him to the New York Islanders.

“The New York Islanders are in need of defensive help right now with Adam Pelech expected to be out for over a month,” Couch wrote. “The team is struggling and the options on defense aren’t the greatest. There isn’t a lot of cap space for the team to bring in bigger names. But the Toronto Maple Leafs could help with the unfortunate situation the Islanders are in right now.

“Toronto just recently shipped off Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks due to lack of ice time and to free up a little cap space,” Couch added. “Matt Benning was acquired as part of the return, but the Maple Leafs have let teams know that they are willing to flip Benning in a trade.”

Benning would help the Islanders which has seen Pelech suffer a long-term injury while Mike Reilly and Alexander Romanov are both injured.

Benning is in the third year of a four-year $5 million deal. The defenseman has skated in 464 games recording 17 goals and 85 assists for 102 points.

Maple Leafs Could Flip Benning

Toronto acquired Benning in the Liljegren trade but with Jani Hakanpaa returning soon, there isn’t a path to playing time for the defenseman.

With that, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs are open to flipping to Benning.

“They have roster crunches they are going to have to deal with when everyone gets healthy,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines. “They have let it be known that they want to do right by Benning. He’s a guy who is an NHL player. He’s more than capable of playing on a roster… They are trying to do what’s best for him. Teams know he’s available.”

Friedman then clarified his comments on his ‘32 Thoughts: The Podcast‘ and said Toronto is trying to flip Benning.

“I think it’s very possible that the Leafs will try to flip Benning,” Friedman said. “Right now, with their full roster, somebody is going to have to get moved.”

Benning has been in the NHL since the 2016-17 season.

Islanders Exploring Trade Market

New York needs a defenseman and the Islanders have made it clear they are open to making a trade.

“We’re starting to wonder about the Islanders and their injuries,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines. “It is believed the Islanders are at least looking around. They have three defensemen out. Adam Pelech unfortunately for quite a bit of time, four-to-six weeks they said. More day-to-day for Mike Rielly and Alexander Romanov, but they are at least sniffing around to see what’s out there. All three of them are left-hand shots.”

With the Islanders having three defensemen injured, New York is in a rush to try and replace them with an NHL-caliber defenseman.

In the meantime, the Islanders recalled a pair of defensemen Isaiah George and Samuel Bolduc from the AHL.