Maple Leafs Officially Trade Disgruntled Former 1st-Round Pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks on October 30.

Liljegren had been a healthy scratch to begin the season and Toronto let him speak to other teams about a trade. Now, the Swede has been dealt to the Sharks for two draft picks and a defenseman.

Maple Leafs acquired:

Matt Benning

2025 third-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick

Sharks acquired:

Toronto acquired two draft picks and the 2025 third-round pick will be the earlier of Edmonton or Colorado’s. The sixth-round pick is San Jose’s.

Benning is 30 years old and has skated in 7 games this season with the Sharks recording 0 goals and 0 assists. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 464 games recording 17 goals and 85 assists for 102 points. He’s a depth defenseman who could be sent to the AHL.

Liljegren, meanwhile, was selected 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL draft. He signed a two-year $6 million deal with Toronto this offseason, but he fell out of favor and had been a healthy scratch. In his NHL career, Liljegren skated in 197 games recording 14 goals and 51 assists for 65 points.

Maple Leafs Coach Wanted More From Liljegren

Toronto hired Craig Berube this offseason to be the team’s new head coach.

In training camp, Liljegren struggled and he fell out of favor with the coach and began the year as a healthy scratch. Ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season starting, Berube took aim at Liljegren and said he needed more out of him.

“Lily’s gotta do things quicker. He’s got to be a little bit heavier in his battles, moving pucks quicker and simplify his game,” Berube said. “He’s obviously battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that’s great. But sometimes you put too much on your plate. Simplify the game a little bit more. And do your job as a defenceman killing plays and being heavy.”

Liljegren ended up skating in just 1 game for the Maple Leafs this season. Before the trade happened, he spoke to the media and said he was trying to stay ready.

“I’ve just tried to come in every day and stay ready,” Liljegren said. “Obviously it would be more fun playing, but that’s not the situation… I’m just taking it day by day and trying to be positive. Whatever happens, will happen. My focus is here.”

Liljegren, meanwhile, still believes he can be a full-time NHL defenseman in the NHL as he doesn’t think he’s reached his prime.

“I haven’t reached my potential yet,” Liljegren said. “I’m not at the top of my game so I’m trying to work on a lot of different stuff. Right now it’s just about staying fresh, staying ready.”

Sharks End Losing Streak

San Jose started the year 0-7-2 as the Sharks lost its first 9 games.

However, San Jose has since won back-to-back games and coach Ryan Warsofsky is thrilled with his team’s play as of late.

“I mean, a win’s a win. It doesn’t matter where it is. We want to win hockey games here,” Warsofsky said. “[I’m] proud of the guys tonight in the back-to-back effort, the way we performed, the way we showed up, and how we worked was how it should look. Proud of the group.”

The Sharks have now added Liljegren to add more skill to the blue line.