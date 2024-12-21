Maple Leafs Star $77 Million Forward Continues to Campaign to be Re-Signed

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward John Tavares has made it clear he wants to re-sign with the team.

Tavares is in the final year of his seven-year $77 million deal and his future with the team is up in the air. However, speaking to NHL.com, Tavares says his goal is to remain with the Maple Leafs for the foreseeable future and re-sign before free agency.

“Aside from not being able to help bring a Stanley Cup here, it’s been everything I could hope for,” the Maple Leafs forward told NHL.com. “In fact, it’s been even better than I thought, to be honest… “I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out. I think that’s, that’s my goal and my intention.”

Tavares is eligible to be a free agent on July 1. However, he says the goal is to not even get to July 1 and re-sign with Toronto long before that.

Tavares, who was born and raised in Toronto, says playing for the Maple Leafs is special and he doesn’t want it to end.

“Every day I get up, I never take it for granted how fortunate I am to play and live here,” he said. “Hopefully it continues… Winning the Cup here remains the goal. That’s never changed. It would be a dream fulfilled for a lot of us.”

Insider Reveals What Tavares Could Sign For

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of TSN says Toronto and Tavares have started a dialogue on a potential extension.

According to LeBrun, Tavares’ side is looking at two contracts that could be the framework for an extension.

“Contract comparables that I know have been talked about are (Ottawa Senators forward) Claude Giroux, who has a three-year, $19.5 million deal that he signed in July of 2022 and (Los Angeles Kings captain) Anze Kopitar, who signed a two-year extension at $7 million a year. Those are contracts that I think are in the ballpark of what Tavares and the Leafs are talking about,” LeBrun said.

“However, one contract that I don’t think Tavares’ camp has brought up was Steven Stamkos at four years, $8 million a year. I think that Tavares aims to be lower than that if this gets done with Toronto at some point. They want to be fair and remain a Maple Leaf. So, both sides, mutually, would like to get something done at some point before July 1,” LeBrun continued.

Tavares has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points in 32 games this season.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Tavares

Tavares has been a key part of Toronto’s success this season.

Tavares plays whatever role the team needs from him. Toronto coach Craig Berube says the way Tavares prepared for games is unmatched, which is why he’s playing so well this season.

“His preparation is unequaled,” Berube said. “It starts in the summer and never falters. He’s constantly working on his game, both in the offensive and defensive zones.”

Tavares, meanwhile, says he’s just really confident in his game right now. And, it’s showing on the ice.

“I’m just really confident in my game right now at both ends,” he said. “I just keep working at it.”

The Maple Leafs will host the New York Islanders on December 21.