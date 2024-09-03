Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $27 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs focused on improving their defense, and one trade pitch continued that trend.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rasmus Andersson

2026 third-round pick (Vancouver’s)

Flames acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as the Maple Leafs would add Andersson who is a bonafide top-four defenseman. But, Toronto would part ways with a top prospect and a first-round pick.

Andersson is entering the fifth year of his six-year $27.3 million deal. He would be an upgrade over Liljegren as Toronto’s second-pair right-shot defenseman. Andersson skated in 78 games recording 9 goals and 30 assists for 39 points, with the Flames last season. He’s played his entire eight-year career with Calgary as he’s skated in 455 games recording 36 goals and 164 assists for 200 points.

As for the return, the Maple Leafs would deal the former first-round pick Liljegren who would replace Andersson on the back end. Liljegren has struggled to stay in Toronto’s lineup, especially late in the season and in the playoffs, and a change of scenery could be needed.

Minten, meanwhile, is one of Toronto’s top prospects and is someone who could make the Maple Leafs out of training camp this season. He projects to be a bottom-six forward in the NHL.

Jarnkrok, meanwhile, is a bottom-six forward for the Maple Leafs and helps the salary work by being included in the deal. He also played for Calgary for 17 regular season games and 12 playoff games in the 2021-22 season.

Maple Leafs Could Make More Moves

NHL training camps will open in September as most teams have their roster set.

However, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has hinted at the team making more moves. Toronto opens up its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

“We’re not set yet. We continue to look at ways to make our team better,” Treliving said on OverDrive on TSN 1050. “I said at the end of the year we’re going to look at everything. Sometimes people fall in love with ‘ ‘let’s make a big change just to make a big change’. At the end of the day, you can go out and make big changes. If they’re not making your team better, to me it doesn’t make any sense to just make a change just to stand up and say ‘look at it, we made this big change.'”

The Maple Leafs did come to terms on a professional tryout with Stanley Cup-winning forward Steven Lorentz on September 3, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Toronto has just over $1.2 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia.

Flames Adding Defenseman on PTO

Calgary did make a move to their blue line on Sept. 3 by signing free-agent defenseman Tyson Barrie to a professional tryout.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that Barrie has agreed to a PTO, with the hopes of earning a contract at the end of training camp.

Hearing #Flames are bringing veteran defenseman Tyson Barrie to training camp on a PTO. One season removed from a 13-goal, 55-point campaign, he isn’t the only surprising name to linger this long. Needs to earn a deal, but could be a great leadership addition for Calgary. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 3, 2024

Barrie spent the 2023-24 NHL season with the Nashville Predators. He skated in 41 games recording 1 goal and 14 assists for 15 points. Barrie has skated in 809 NHL games recording 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 points.