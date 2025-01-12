Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $27 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline and one trade pitch has them bolstering its defense.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rasmus Andersson ($2 million retained)

Flames acquire:

Easton Cowan

Simon Benoit

2026 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire Andersson for a top prospect, an NHL defenseman, and two draft picks.

Andersson is in the fifth year of his six-year $27.3 million deal with the Flames. He would bolster Toronto’s blue line as he could either play on the top or second pairing. With the Flames this season, he’s skated in 41 games recording 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points.

The big part of the return for Calgary would be the draft picks and top prospect Easton Cowan. Toronto selected the forward in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft and he represented Team Canada in the past two World Junior tournaments.

Benoit, meanwhile, has become expendable on Toronto’s blue line and could be moved. He would help replace the void of Andersson. He’s in the first year of a three-year $4.05 million deal. He’s skated in 42 games recording 0 goals and 4 assists for 4 points.

Insider Urges Maple Leafs to Not Trade Cowan

Cowan is Toronto’s top prospect, but in both of his World Juniors, he struggled.

After struggling in back-to-back years, many Leafs fans called for Toronto to trade him. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet says the Maple Leafs should be careful about giving up on Cowan when his value is at its lowest.

“I know Cowan really struggled the last couple of weeks,” Friedman said on Fan590. “But, I think you’re insane if you’re giving up on this kid based on two bad weeks. I see people saying, oh, they should trade him. Number one, his value will never be lower than it is now. And number two, I think it’s bananas to give up on someone you really think highly of based on two bad weeks.”

Cowan was selected 28th overall in the 2023 NHL draft. In the OHL this season, he’s skated in 22 games recording 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points.

Andersson Responds to Trade Rumors

Andersson’s name has come up in trade rumors as Calgary could look to trade the defenseman to help along a rebuild.

Even though the Flames are battling for a playoff spot, Andersson’s name has been involved in plenty of rumors. However, the defenseman says he wants to remain in Calgary.

“I love playing here and I’ve always loved playing here and that’s never going to change,” Andersson said. “I hate the Oilers, I hate the Canucks and that’s just the way I am. Of course, I would love to stay here, but I’ve heard from everyone else who has been in my situation that it’s a business. So we’ll see what happens.”

Andersson has spent his entire NHL career with the Flames.