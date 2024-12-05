Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Star Defenseman & Center From Rival

Trade pitch has Maple Leafs acquiring David Savard.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in their Stanley Cup window and one trade pitch has them acquiring a third-line center and star defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring David Savard and Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Canadiens acquire:

Nick Robertson

2027 first-round pick

2027 fourth-round pick

The proposed trade does make sense as Toronto bolsters its roster for its Stanley Cup window while Montreal gets two draft picks and a young forward to help their rebuild.

Savard would add Stanley Cup experience to the Maple Leafs roster. He was a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning team that won the Stanley Cup in 2021. He’s in the final year of his four-year $14 million deal. This season, he’s skated in 24 games recording 0 goals and 5 assists.

Evans, meanwhile, would be Toronto’s third-line center. He’s in the final year of his three-year $5.1 million deal. Evans has recorded 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points in 25 games.

The big part of the return for the Canadiens would be the draft picks including the first-round pick. But, Robertson would add some offense to Montreal’s young core and would fit in nicely. This season, he’s skated in 22 games recording 2 goals.

Canadiens GM Listening to Offers

Montreal is unlikely to make the playoffs this season as the Habs are 9-13-3 and last place in the Atlantic Division.

According to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, pending UFAs like Evans, Savard, Christian Dvorak, and Joel Armia could all be moved.

“Kent Hughes is listening to just about anything that would help the Canadiens. As we know, it’s more about the future,” Dreger said on TSN Radio back on November 29. “You look at the players you mentioned and you think ‘How would they fit in long-term?’ Then you balance that with what the market is presenting and what might be offered for one of those players. There are always teams looking for quality defense. That’s why, when healthy we consider Mike Matheson a chip that Hughes can play. Savard, of course, is a chip he can play.”

However, Dreger believes Montreal is hopeful they can extend Evans and not trade him.

“I think Evans is the player the Montreal Canadiens would like to hold onto, that’s my impression,” said Dreger. “He’s an energy guy and has had an effective start to the year in the bottom six.”

Maple Leafs’ Robertson a Likely Trade Candidate

Robertson requested a trade from Toronto this summer but ended up signing a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs.

However, Robertson has struggled to produce and his name has come back up in trade rumors. NHL analyst Adam Proteau of The Hockey News believes Robertson is a logical fit for the Colorado Avalanche.

“Another option for the Avs is Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Nick Robertson, a healthy scratch of late for the Buds. Robertson is a far cheaper asset at just $875,000 for this season, and if Colorado can come up with a solid option of draft picks and/or prospects, they can add a youngster with speed and skill who would get much more opportunity than he’s getting in Leaf Land right now,” Proteau wrote.

Robertson was selected 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.