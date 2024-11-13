Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $27 Million Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bolster its roster ahead of the trade deadline and one proposal has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Oliver Bjorkstrand ($1.5 million retained)

Kraken acquire:

David Kampf

2026 first-round pick

The proposed deal would see Toronto acquire Bjorkstrand to bolster its offense for a first-round pick and an NHL player.

Bjorkstrand is in the fourth year of a five-year $27 million deal, so he would be able to contribute to two playoff runs. The 29-year-old would be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs and could help score goals and help the struggling power play. This season, Bjorkstrand has 4 goals and 2 assists for 6 points in 14 games.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal a first-round pick and Kampf. Kampf is Toronto’s fourth-line center and would play that role with Seattle. The 29-year-old is in the second year of his four-year $9.6 million deal. Kampf has recorded 0 goals and 3 assists in 15 games.

Maple Leafs GM Gives Update on Max Pacioretty

A potential reason why Toronto could be inclined to make a move for Bjorkstrand is due to the injury to Max Pacioretty.

Pacioretty was on the Maple Leafs second line and was playing a key role on offense. However, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“It’s going to be some time,” Treliving said on November 11. “He’s going to miss some time, but hopefully we can get him back in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s unfortunate. He’s been through a lot. I think he’s been a real good addition to our group and he’s had an impact in all the games he’s played in,” Treliving added. “The good news is to be honest leaving the rink on Saturday night, I thought it was going to be longer than the news we got here this morning. We will just have to see how he responds to treatment, but it’s going to be several weeks.”

Pacioretty has skated in 13 games recording 2 goals and 4 assists after signing a one-year deal with Toronto.

“We definitely have to mix it up a little bit,” Berube said about replacing Pacioretty. “Put somebody back in (Pacioretty’s) spot, somebody that’s a player of his caliber and type that we need on that line, so that’s just things we are going to have to tinker with a little bit and find the right fit.”

Kraken Acquire Veteran Forward

Seattle acquired veteran forward Daniel Sprong from the Vancouver Canucks.

Sprong was traded to the Kraken in March of 2022 and played parts of two seasons in Seattle before leaving the team in free agency. After a full year away, Sprong was re-acquired to bolster the offense.

“He’s a guy that scored 20 for us, so we felt he was worth the gamble,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “We know we can use him up and down the lineup. We can use him on the power play. He’s got pace to his game and he knows our team and is familiar with our system.”

Sprong skated in 9 games recording 1 goal and 2 assists for the Canucks this season.