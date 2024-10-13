Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring $13 Million Forward in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in their Stanley Cup window and a trade pitch has them acquiring two impact forwards.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs re-acquire Michael Bunting from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The proposed deal would see Toronto acquire Bunting and O’Connor to bolster their forward group for Liljgeren, Robertson, and a first-round pick.

Bunting played for the Maple Leafs for two seasons from 2021 until 2023. He left in free agency signing a three-year $13.5 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, but was traded mid-season to the Penguins. Bunting could add some much-needed offense to Toronto’s lineup and add some physicality. In his two seasons with the Maple Leafs, Bunting recorded 46 goals and 66 assists for 112 points in 161 games.

O’Connor, meanwhile, would project to be Toronto’s third or fourth-line left-winger. The 26-year-old is in the final year of his two-year $1.85 million deal. In his career, he has skated in 160 games recording 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points.

In return, Toronto would deal for former first-round pick Liljegren who has been a healthy scratch to begin the season. The Swede signed a two-year $6 million extension with the Maple Leafs this offseason, as a change of scenery is needed.

Robertson, meanwhile, is in competition for a full-time role with the Maple Leafs, as the former second-round pick did request a trade this offseason. But, he ended up signing a one-year $875,00 deal. Robertson could be a top-six forward for the Penguins and add some much-needed offense to the lineup.

Maple Leafs Likely to Trade Liljegren

Liljegren is Toronto’s eighth defenseman and without a clear-cut spot for playing time, the Swede is likely to be traded, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“Sounds like Toronto is working to find a landing spot for Timothy Liljegren. He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with,” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts article.

Liljegren was in a competition for ice time in training camp and new Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke openly about his displeasure with the Swede’s game.

“Lily’s gotta do things quicker. He’s got to be a little bit heavier in his battles, moving pucks quicker and simplify his game,” Berube said. “He’s obviously battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that’s great. But sometimes you put too much on your plate. Simplify the game a little bit more. And do your job as a defenceman killing plays and being heavy.”

In his NHL career, the former 17th overall pick has skated in 196 games recording 14 goals and 51 assists for 65 points.

Maple Leafs Defenseman Calls Out Bunting

Toronto played Pittsburgh on October 12 as Bunting played against his former team.

During the game, Bunting got into it with Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit. After the game, Benoit called Bunting a diver as he looked to draw penalties.

“He’s good at his job. I’ve played against him a couple of years now. That’s part of his game. I just don’t like divers,” Benoit said.

Benoit has skated in 204 games recording 5 goals and 15 assists for 20 points.