Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Fan-Favorite Enforcer in Intriguing Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin its 2024-25 NHL season in a week and one trade pitch has them getting tougher ahead of the start of the season.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Matt Rempe from the New York Rangers.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The one-for-one swap would be intriguing as Toronto gets a tough enforcer in Rempe who can play on the fourth line and make the Maple Leafs that much tougher to play against. Robertson, meanwhile, has asked for a trade and is competing for a roster spot.

The Maple Leafs would acquire Rempe who became a fan-favorite last season in his rookie season. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of the league’s top enforcers last season as he got into several fights and wasn’t afraid to throw his body around.

However, in training camp, Rempe is fighting for a roster spot, and with the Rangers looking to win a Stanley Cup adding more skill to the lineup makes sense. Rempe barely played at times last season, as New York was practically playing with 11 forwards.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal Robertson who requested a trade earlier in the summer. Robertson has impressed in training camp, but his roster spot is not guaranteed. With the Rangers, he could be a third-line winger and add some depth scoring for cheap, which is what New York needs.

Robertson Putting Trade Request From Maple Leafs in the Past

Robertson became an RFA on July 1 and a report from Chris Johnston came out that the former second-round pick would not re-sign and requested a trade.

However, months after the trade request, Robertson ended up signing a one-year $875,000 deal with the Maple Leafs. During training camp, the skilled winger said he wouldn’t comment on the trade request and was just focused on making the roster.

“I’m not going to deep dive into that,” Robertson said. “I signed in Toronto. I’m happy to be in Toronto. Being back here a week ago, it’s good to see everyone. I’m happy to be back.”

Robertson also says Toronto is the place he wants to be so he’s glad he was able to sign the deal.

“I signed in September and I was happy to sign, I was here at the right time, I wanted to be here,” Robertson said. “I had a great summer. It was the best summer of my career. Like I said, I’m not coming off an injury, thankfully. My conditioning feels good, my body feels good, and I’m looking forward to this camp.”

Robertson has skated in 87 career games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Rempe Trying to Make Rangers Lineup

Rempe was a fan-favorite last season, but he’s competing for a roster spot in training camp.

The 22-year-old is looking to prove he’s more than a fighter in training camp and says he plans on proving he can play in the NHL.

“I don’t think the mentality has changed at all. But, this year I know the work I put in over the summer and I want to showcase that,” Rempe told The Post. “I feel much better about my game this year. I think I surprised myself a little bit last year with how camp went. But, this year I know what I can do and want to showcase that. I have to earn everything, that’s what I want and who I am. I’m never going to get comfortable, just earn, earn, earn everything.”

Rempe skated in 17 NHL games last season recording 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points. In the playoffs, he added 1 goal in 11 games.