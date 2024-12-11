Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring $18 Million Center in Blockbuster

Trade pitch has Maple leafs re-acquiring Ryan O'Reilly.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a need for a third-line center and one trade pitch has them adding a veteran centerman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs re-acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Predators acquire:

Nick Robertson

Fraser Minten

2027 first-round pick

2026 third-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick (San Jose’s)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would re-acquire O’Reilly for two young NHL forwards and three draft picks, including a first-round pick.

O’Reilly was a member of the Maple Leafs for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoff run as he was traded from the St. Louis Blues at the deadline. After playing half the season and the playoffs, he signed the four-year $18 million deal with the Predators. O’Reilly would be a perfect third-line center for the Maple Leafs and bring Stanley Cup pedigree to the roster.

The big part of the return would be the draft picks. But, Toronto would also deal Robertson who has struggled to find his footing this season. Robertson requested a trade this summer but ended up re-signing. He’s skated in 23 games recording 2 goals.

The Maple Leafs would also deal Minten who’s currently Toronto’s third-line center. The 20-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft and projects to be a solid middle-six forward in the NHL.

Maple Leafs Struggling With Secondary Scoring

Toronto has been one of the top teams in the NHL this season, but the Maple Leafs have struggled with its secondary scoring.

Outside of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander, Toronto hasn’t gotten much offense. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says that is a concern as he knows his team has to get more depth scoring, which O’Reilly could bring.

Toronto also activated Max Domi from the IR so Berube hopes that will help the depth scoring.