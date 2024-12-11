Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring $18 Million Center in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a need for a third-line center and one trade pitch has them adding a veteran centerman.
The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs re-acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the Nashville Predators.
Maple Leafs acquire:
- Ryan O’Reilly ($1 million retained)
Predators acquire:
- Nick Robertson
- Fraser Minten
- 2027 first-round pick
- 2026 third-round pick
- 2026 sixth-round pick (San Jose’s)
The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would re-acquire O’Reilly for two young NHL forwards and three draft picks, including a first-round pick.
O’Reilly was a member of the Maple Leafs for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoff run as he was traded from the St. Louis Blues at the deadline. After playing half the season and the playoffs, he signed the four-year $18 million deal with the Predators. O’Reilly would be a perfect third-line center for the Maple Leafs and bring Stanley Cup pedigree to the roster.
The big part of the return would be the draft picks. But, Toronto would also deal Robertson who has struggled to find his footing this season. Robertson requested a trade this summer but ended up re-signing. He’s skated in 23 games recording 2 goals.
The Maple Leafs would also deal Minten who’s currently Toronto’s third-line center. The 20-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft and projects to be a solid middle-six forward in the NHL.
Maple Leafs Struggling With Secondary Scoring
Toronto has been one of the top teams in the NHL this season, but the Maple Leafs have struggled with its secondary scoring.
Outside of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander, Toronto hasn’t gotten much offense. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says that is a concern as he knows his team has to get more depth scoring, which O’Reilly could bring.
Toronto also activated Max Domi from the IR so Berube hopes that will help the depth scoring.
“For sure, the score sheet, the goals — it’s important,” Berube said. “Max has got to maybe take a little bit different approach and not be such a selfless player and shoot more. Just getting to the net and greasy areas a little bit more. He’s that type of player that he could score goals there. He’s a strong guy and heavy guy. So, I think for him — a lot like Nick Robertson — they got to get on the inside more and get around that net and score some greasy goals. And we need them to. We need those guys. We need secondary scoring.”
The Maple Leafs are in second place in the Atlantic Division.
Predators Could Start Rebuild
O’Reilly’s name has come up in trade talks as Nashville has struggled this season.
The Predators went out in free agency and signed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. They were the clear offseason winners, but Nashville is 7-15-6 and in last place in the Central Division. With that, Preds GM Barry Trotz has hinted at starting the rebuild.
“I’m trying to do some things right now,” Trotz said. “We will be limited a little bit because of some of the contracts that we do have. If we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan…
“What we did in the summer was fantasy hockey until we become a good team,” Trotz added. “If we do not become a good team, then we’re going to see a lot more of our kids starting their process.”
Nashville lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Vancouver Canucks last season.
