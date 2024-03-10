Golden Knights Improve Stanley Cup Odds at Trade Deadline

The Vegas Golden Knights made three major moves at the March 8 NHL trade deadline, making it clear that the reigning Stanley Cup champions are gearing up for another deep playoff run.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon got the ball rolling with a trade for the Washington Capitals’ Anthony Mantha on March 5. Just over 24 hours later, he acquired highly touted Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. Then, on March 8, in the final minutes before the deadline, McCrimmon pulled off his biggest move yet, trading for San Jose Sharks forward Tomáš Hertl and the remaining six years of his eight-year, $65.1 million contract.

In Hertl, Hanifin and Mantha, Vegas added scoring forwards and a top-four defenseman who all fill areas of need. Mantha and Hanifin are pending unrestricted free agents, but Hertl comes with multiple years remaining on his contract, setting him up to be part of the team’s core moving forward.

Vegas Lands Big Trade Targets

The Golden Knights are in the middle of a slump, earning points in just three of their last 11 games, but McCrimmon and his staff saw an opportunity to maximize cap space and add talent in an attempt to turn the season around and repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The Golden Knights have developed a somewhat polarizing reputation in recent years with their ability to consistently add expensive, big-name trade targets and land prized free agents while remaining under the salary cap.

“Contrary to popular belief, we don’t go after every good player,” McCrimmon said when addressing the media immediately following the deadline. “We go after good players we like, good players we identify, and opportunities we identify.”

Golden Knights Maximize Cap Relief

The Golden Knights also owe their polarizing reputation in part to their aggressive approach to the salary cap, which includes using long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to circumvent cap restrictions — particularly with captain Mark Stone and his $9.5 million cap hit.

Stone went on LTIR last season following two back surgeries but returned for the playoffs, when the salary cap restrictions are lifted, and leading his team to a championship. He landed on LTIR again this season with a lacerated spleen of Feb. 20, sidelining him for the remainder of the regular season.

As unfortunate as the injuries themselves are, they have come at a fortunate time for the Golden Knights. NHL teams using LTIR relief are allowed to exceed the $83.5 million salary cap, giving them a creative way to gain competitive advantage. In the Golden Knights’ case, it allowed them to add three significant pieces at the trade deadline.