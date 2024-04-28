Capitals get Boost to Lineup With 2 Players Returning

The Washington Capitals will get a boost to their lineup with two players on track to return ahead of a pivotal Game 4 against the New York Rangers on April 28.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said on April 28 that defenseman Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen are on track to play in Game 4.

“On track to play tonight, so we’ll see how the rest of the day goes. But, looking optimistic, Carbery said to the media on April 28.

Sandin hasn’t played since April 7, while Jensen hasn’t played since April 13, so Carbery says getting them both back in the lineup for Game 4 will help the team a ton.

“It should help us a bunch. Two guys that have been in our lineup the majority of the year. Good individual defensemen, both do different things but also give us NHL caliber D-men, which we have had there, I’m just saying from a standpoint of having a ton of experience in these type of situations,” Carbery said.

Sandin has played in 68 games for the Capitals this season, recording 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points. Jensen, meanwhile, skated in 78 games recording 1 goal and 13 assists for 14 points.

Sandin and Jensen are expected to play together on the second pairing.

Trevor van Riemsdyk out due to Injury

Washington will be getting back Sandin and Jensen for Game 4, but defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk will be out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury he sustained after taking a hit from Matt Rempe in a 3-1 loss in Game 3 on April 26.

Matt Rempe was called for interference on this hit against Trevor Van Riemsdyk pic.twitter.com/hg5XP2OAMX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 26, 2024

Following the game, Carbery thought the hit was borderline for being illegal.

“I think it’s really close on a lot of fronts: Interference, charging, late. It’s such a fine line. The game is so fast. The physicality is such an important part of the NHL. But there is a line and player safety is a big, big issue in the league. Protecting players. And the onus is on the players. It’s tight. It’s really, really tight,” Carbery said, via ESPN.

“(Van Riemsdyk) just turns. I don’t know if there’s a set amount of time, where they put a guy on a stop clock and it’s one one-thousand, two one-thousand and ‘bang.’ But it was really close.”

The NHL announced on April 27 that Rempe wouldn’t face any discipline for the hit. The forward was assessed a two-minute interference penalty on the play.

Capitals Have Back Against the Wall

Washington is set to host the Rangers in Game 4 on April 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The Capitals are down 3-0 in the series as Washington is looking to avoid being swept in the first round of their playoff series.

“Guys understand the messaging of the same way it’s been for us for multiple months, of us finding a way to win one game, and being excited and energized about that. We’re not going to pretend to not know the situation and the scenario, without there being a tomorrow. But I also know this group, and I’ve learned that in these situations, you know what you’re going to get from the entire group. And that’s what I expect to see (April 28),” Carbery said on April 27, via NHL.com.

If the Capitals defeat the Rangers on April 28, Washington would go on the road to play New York in Game 5 on May 1.