Wildly Popular ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas’ and Fubo Sports Network Sign Multi-Year Agreement

When it comes to basketball and entertainment podcasts, few have the accolades of the ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. Hosted by three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and social media king Josiah Johnson, the show has been renewed by the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. On October 25, it was announced that the streaming platform and podcast have agreed to a multi-year renewal.

No Chill, the channel’s most popular original TV series, will premiere its third season on Thursday, October 27 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on YouTube and on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel on October 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT just after the start of the 2022-23 NBA season begins. The show is also available in audio-only format wherever you get your podcasts. Arenas and Johnson will kick off their season with guest Victor Oladipo from the Miami Heat.

Season 3 Episode 1 with Victor Oladipo

On episode one of the third season with Heat guard Victor Oladipo, they get a look into what it’s actually like being an injured NBA star and Oladipo talks about how quickly the calls or texts to check in stopped on his rehab from multiple injuries in his NBA career. He noted that having grown up in Maryland, he had learned about the crazy work ethic of Arenas and that helped him in his rehab. That brought out one of the great stories that No Chill viewers are known to get in the show and Gilbert Arenas shared how although he always worked really hard, how Hall of Famer Chris Mullin helped teach him how to spend time in the gym and stories from their one on one matchups.

“It’s crazy, because it’s all I knew. Because before the injury it was getting basically, draft day, and even though I worked my whole career, I always worked. That was my thing. I didn’t really when I got to the NBA. I didn’t really know how to work. I’d just sit in the gym like 9-10 hours and didn’t know what I was doing. Then, uh, Chris Mullin sat me down and said, ‘I used to be in the gym all the time,’ told me he had an alcoholic problem, and this is what saved him. So me and him would play, sh*t I don’t know how, he was retired already, and we’d play full-court one on one I’d kill him. Murder that man. Half court, oh no. It was like a whole other NBA when we went to half court basketball. Like full court, he couldn’t keep up. Half court, it actually taught me, like ‘Yo, what is this? like yo, you’ve gotta play half court basketball.’ You’ve gotta learn when it’s small. So him teaching me how to play. How to work. Get your work in,” Arenas said. “So he taught me how to channel everything that was going on in the outside world into that basketball world.”

Gilbert Arenas & Victor Oladipo Explain What It's REALLY Like Getting Injured In The NBA Season 3 premiere of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas with special guest, Victor Oladipo premieres at 3pm ET! Victor Oladipo breaks down how when you first get hurt as a professional athlete everyone is supporting you and reaching out to you, but a week later, it's silence. Gilbert Arenas says he had a similar experience… 2022-10-25T17:11:53Z

Oladipo has successfully battled back from injury and received a new contract with the Heat this summer and looks forward to getting back into his old All-Star form this season in South Beach.

FuboTV on the Success of No Chill

As ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas is set to make its season three debut, Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and originals, FuboTV, talked about what the multi-year renewal means for its platform.

“Gil and Josiah have become fan favorites by bringing fresh and unique perspectives to our network. Ensuring that their voices are part of our lineup is a no-brainer,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and originals, FuboTV. “The success of No Chill on

our linear channel, across social media, and as a podcast has become a blueprint for our original programming. At a time when current and former sports stars are increasingly seeking opportunities to express themselves as content creators, we are honored to continue working with Gil and Josiah to bring their voices to our audience.”

Fubo Sports Network

No Chill is just one of many entertaining sports shows on the Fubo Sports Network. They recently debuted a new original series, The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton. On the first episode, Hampton was joined by his Orlando Magic teammate and number one overall pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero.

It also hosts a number of popular football shows, including ‘Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch’ hosted by Terrell Owens and Matthew Hachette, and ‘Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick’ hosted by T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Orlando Scandrick. Fans can also find live soccer, MMA, and other sports, plus documentaries and more on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel with even more fresh content on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.

Their catalog of shows has helped them experience record highs in viewership year after year. Look forward to the upcoming release of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, and check out the full offerings from the Fubo Sports Network.