Jelena Djokovic, Novak Djokovic’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jelena Djokovic is the wife of professional tennis player Novak Djokovic, a blogger, a humanitarian, and a mother of two.

Hello Magazine described Djokovic’s wife as his “super fan,” saying she is often seen looking animated in the stands at his tennis matches.

Novak Djokovic has won 24 grand slam finals, according to CNN, including the U.S. Open on September 10, 2023.

1. Novak Djokovic & His Wife Met in High School in Belgrade, Serbia

According to Men’s Health, Novak Djokovic and his wife were high school sweethearts.

They attended high school in Belgrade, Serbia, where Djokovic was raised, according to Men’s Health, and they started dating in 2005.

After high school, they went different directions in their careers, with Novak playing professional tennis, and Jelena attending college in Milan, Italy, but they remained together, Men’s Health reported. She studied “luxury brand management,” Hello Magazine reported.

2. Jelena Djokovic Has Credited Her Parents With Giving Her ‘Wings to Soar’

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Jelena credited her parents with giving “me wings to soar” even though Serbia was in turmoil due to war.

“From the youngest age, I contemplated going to university abroad. “That entailed me being the very best student in elementary and high school, in order to win scholarships,” she told Hello.

“My parents were in no position financially to fund (my) education in a foreign country,” she added in the interview but described them as “two angles.

On her blog, Jelena wrote that she “was born and raised in Belgrade, Serbia by my parents Miomir and Vera. I have an older sister Marija who is also my business partner and best friend. We both left Serbia to study abroad when we were 18. I studied in Italy and then moved to Monaco where I live with my love for the past 12 years.”

3. Jelena Djokovic Got a Job at an Oil Company in Monte Carlo

“Us getting together was like science fiction almost,” Jelena told Hello. “I was a student barely getting by, and he was a very young tennis player who also had no money to spare on expensive trips.”

She added in that interview: “Airplane were, at the time, something utterly out of our reach. We contrived and devised these plans how to meet, how to make our relationship work.”

According to Hello, she moved in with Djokovic in Monte Carlo after college and worked at an oil company. Eventually, she gave up that job when he told her “Darling, we cannot go on like this” because “I was confined to the office almost at all times,” Jelena told Hello.

4. The Couple Have 2 Children Together

Today, Jelena and Novak Djokovic have two children together, according to People Magazine.

The magazine described Jelena as a “humanitarian” who works “to better the lives of disadvantaged kids.”

On her blog, Jelena wrote, “I am also a mother of two little kids, 5 years old boy Stefan and 2 and a half-year-old girl Tara. I’m also a mother of two dogs: white toy poodle Pierre who is 12 year old now, and a brown toy poodle named Tesla – 6 years old. I am married to a wonderful human being, Novak, who happens to be known to many people around the world as one of the best tennis players of all time. Together, we are working on his brand development and growth and that is a very exciting adventure for both of us.”

5. Novak Djokovic’s Wife Writes a Blog About ‘How to Live a Healthy Life With Purpose’

You can see Jelena Djokovic’s Link Tree here. She is active on social media, including Instagram.

She has a blog. “I realized that with my open-mindedness and never satiating hunger for knowledge, I am changing and transforming at such a pace that it is really hard to label me or put me in one definite box. I am everywhere and NOWhere. Misunderstood and fully appreciated,” it reads.

“As you may have gathered by now, I love writing down my thoughts. And I love sharing with people around me what I read and learn so I felt like initially, this blog can be a place where I can do exactly that. All of my research revolves around finding the answer on this simple question ‘How to live a healthy life with purpose?'”

On the blog, Jelena wrote, “I run our charity foundation that is focused on empowering families and future leaders of the society by investing in quality early childhood education and development, which covers the period between the birth of a child all up to 8 years of age.”

