OJ Simpson’s Last Social Media Post: ‘My Health Is Good’

OJ Simpson has died. On April 11, Simpson’s family posted a statement on X under his username.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement concluded, signed by “The Simpson Family.”

Two months prior to his death, Simpson shared a video on X.

“I’m from the Bay and I’m going with Bay!!! Lets go @49ers,” he captioned the post on February 11, sharing the team he was rooting for in the Super Bowl.

Simpson, who was a running back for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers for 11 seasons, was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, according to CBS News. Simpson was 76-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

OJ Simpson Said He Was Looking Forward to Golfing in His Last Social Media Post

In his video, Simpson reassured his fans that he was doing just fine.

“Hey X! Well, it’s me, yours truly. Boy, what a beautiful day it is here in Las Vegas,” he began. “Let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me,” he continued. “My health is good. I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but, hey, I think I’m just about over it. And I’ll be back on that golf course, hopefully in a couple of weeks,” he added.

He then went on to talk about the Super Bowl, which took place in Las Vegas later that day.

Two days prior, Simpson shared a video in which he denied being in “hospice.”

“No, I’m not in any hospice,” he said while sitting behind the wheel of his car. “I don’t know who put that out there… in any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, you know? So, hey guys, take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend,” he added.

Social Media Users Reacted to the Death of OJ Simpson

Shortly after Simpson’s death was confirmed, dozens of people took to social media to react. In fact, several of X’s trending topics at the time of this writing were about Simpson.

Some social media users flocked to his recent posts to leave messages, some offering condolences.

“Rest in power OJ,” read one comment.

“I only met you a few times, but you welcomed me into your life, and were very kind and generous. I know how much your kids loved you and will miss you,” someone else wrote.

“RIP , OJ! You were one of my favorite RB growing up,” a third comment read.

“This turned out to be OJ’s last post and podcast on X. He thanked all the people who were reaching out to him, concerned about his health. He said he was dealing with some issues, but he was good. Said he hoped to be playing on the golf course soon. OJ was wearing a 49ers jersey and wishing the Niners success in the upcoming Super Bowl. R.I.P -OJ,” a fourth X user added.

Simpson is survived by his four kids; Jason, Arnelle, Sydney and Justin. He is predeceased by his daughter, Aaren.

