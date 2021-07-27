Serena Ortiz: Gymnast Brody Malone Has the Support of His Girlfriend

Serena Ortiz is the girlfriend of American gymnast Brody Malone. The Kennesaw State student is cheering him on from afar as he competes at the 2020 Toyko Olympics. Malone, a Tennessee-born Stanford University gymnast, is competing in his first Olympics at the age of 21. Malone and Ortiz both grew up in Georgia.

Ortiz and Malone’s family have been rooting for him from the United States. Spectators, including family, friends and significant others, were not allowed to travel to Tokyo or attend the Olympic games in Japan. Ortiz was at Malone’s side during the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team trials in St. Louis in June 2021. She wrote on Instagram, “The most deserving person I have ever met🤍🇺🇸 I love you Brody Malone!!! … What a blessing it was to be there to cheer you on🤍🤍 next stop: Tokyo!”

She added, “If you would’ve told 12 year old me that I would be cheering on @brody1700 at the Olympic trials I would’ve passed out🤠🇺🇸 #olympictrials #fangirl #dreamlife #1fan #day1”

Here’s what you need to know about Brody Malone’s girlfriend, Serena Ortiz:

Ortiz & Malone Have Been Dating Since 2017

Brody Malone has been dating Serena Ortiz since 2017, according to his Instagram page. He wrote in a post in February 2018, “Happy five months to the one who always makes me smile! I love you.”

In February 2019, Ortiz wrote on Instagram, “2 years goes by quick when you’re dating your soul mate, biggest hype man, and lazy day expert all in one (oh and did I mention personal chef;)) . Thanks for still giving me butterflies every time I see you 🦋🦋 I love you.”

The couple were born a day apart and celebrated their 21st birthdays together in January, according to her Instagram.

Malone wrote on Instagram ahead of the Olympics, “I know I don’t post much, but I think this one is necessary. I have accomplished a life long dream of mine and I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and trainer for what they have helped me achieve. None of this would be possible if it weren’t for these people. I wanted to give a special shout-out to my dad who has always kept me grounded in whatever I do, and a special shout-out to my girlfriend for always believing in me and putting up with me. Most importantly I want to thank God for the opportunities and the people in my life that He has blessed me with. This victory is His!”

Ortiz Will Be Graduating From Kennesaw State in 2022

Ortiz will be graduating from Kennesaw State University in her native state of Georgia in 2022, according to her Instagram. She is a member of Phi Mu at Kennesaw. Ortiz is from Canton, Georgia, and graduated from Cherokee High School. Malone went to Trion High School, about an hour away.

Ortiz has written articles for the KSU News Now, part of Kennesaw’s School of Communication and Media, including a November 2020 story on online learning and an October 2020 article on parking issues on campus.

Ortiz Has Been Cheering on Malone on Social Media as He Competes in Tokyo

Ortiz has been cheering Malone on from Georgia on social media as he competes in Tokyo. Malone qualified for the individual all-around finals along with fellow American Sam Mikulak.

Ortiz posted a photo alongside a painting of Malone and wrote, “How cool it was to see @brody1700 on a canvas!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 We can’t wait to cheer you on all the way from Georgia! #teammalone #gobrody #olympics.”

A week before the Olympics started, Ortiz wrote on Instagram, “This account has become a @brody1700 fan page. 10 days until the start of the Olympics!!!!!!!🇺🇸🥇🤍 #so #excited.”

READ NEXT: Osaka-Born American Swimmer Makes Triumphant Return to Japan