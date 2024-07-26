Jade Carey’s Mom Is a Former Gymnast Who Is Divorced From Her Dad

Jade Carey’s mom Danielle Greenberg is a former gymnast who works as a gymnastics coach in Arizona, according to her LinkedIn page.

“For me, I just want her to walk off healthy and happy,” Greenberg told AZ Central in 2021. “If that’s with a medal or not, it doesn’t matter. I’m proud of her either way.” She also goes by the name of Danielle Mitchell-Greenberg.

Greenberg works as a gymnastics coach at USA Youth Fitness Center in Gilbert, Arizona, according to her LinkedIn page.

According to NBC Olympics, Carey’s dad, who also serves as her coach, is named Brian Carey. Carey’s parents are amicably divorced, according to Distractify.

1. Danielle Greenberg Owned a Gym With Her Then-Husband Brian Carey When Jade Carey Was a Kid

According to NBC News, Carey “started gymnastics in 2001” at her parents’ gym. By the time she was 17, she was “competing at the elite level,” NBC reported.

“I have been in gymnastics for as long as I can remember. My parents owned a gym when I was born so I was always in the gym playing. I love the feeling of learning new skills and flying through the air,” Carey told NBC. “My parents have been very influential. They were both gymnasts when they were kids and are both coaches now. My dad coaches me.”

Greenberg told AZ Central of her daughter: “She’s prepared for this moment for a long time. She’s very smart about how she approaches it. If she can just do what she always does, I think she’ll be fine. It will be a giant release of emotions when it (vault) is over but then we do it again the next day.”

2. Danielle Greenberg Had to Watch Her Daughter Compete Remotely During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Play

During the Tokyo Olympics, Carey’s mom had to watch her compete remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, AZ Central reported.

That 2021 article said her mom lived in Gilbert, Arizona.

“Getting to compete in the all-around final at the Olympics, it doesn’t get much better than that as far as a once in a lifetime experience,” Greenberg said of her daughter in 2021, according to AZCentral. “She’s totally prepared, she’s totally proven herself as an all-arounder. It’s a wonderful opportunity to thrust her a little bit farther in the sport.”

AZ Central reported that Carey also has siblings Taeva and Xandon and a sister named Alexis.

Greenberg told People she spoke with her daughter during the Tokyo Olympics. “I talked to Jade after the competition and she said, ‘I guess today was a good day to have the best day ever!'” her mother told People.

3. Jade Carey’s Mom Has Expressed Pride in Her Daughter

After a strong performance in Tokyo, Greenberg expressed her pride in her daughter to People.

“The whole experience has just been amazing! I am so proud of her and her accomplishments on this wonderful journey! I was so excited about her going out and hitting all four routines in the biggest competition of her life!!” Greenberg told the magazine.

“I was even more proud of her character, and the way she presented herself on the competition floor. The sacrifices she has made, her strong work ethic, her dedication to this difficult sport, and her perseverance are all the qualities that helped shape her into the athlete she is today!” she added to People.

“She did it!! She qualified for two event finals, and I couldn’t be happier for her!” she told the magazine.

4. Danielle Greenberg Has Held Multiple Coaching Positions

According to her LinkedIn page, Greenberg has coached at the USA Youth Fitness Center for more than eight years.

Before that, she was the Artistic and Xcel Team Program Director for Scottsdale Gymnastics & Trampoline, her LinkedIn page says.

She has also worked as a gymnastics director for Flip Dunk Sports; girls’ team director for Prestige Athletic Center; and as a “Customer Service/Assistant to Lactation Consultant.”

She has a degree in exercise science from Arizona State University, her LinkedIn page says.

5. Brian Carey Described Himself as a Former Gymnast & ‘Advocate for Athletes’

In 2021, Carey posted a photo of her dad on Instagram and wrote, “happy father’s day dad!! we love you❤️❤️.”

Carey runs a company called Carey on Gymnastics.

“From gymnast, to Olympic gold medal coach and advocate for athletes and coaches – Brian has implemented a program that is representative of his philosophy and the integrity that is deserved by athletes, coaches and parents alike,” his website says.

The website quoted Jade Carey as saying, “Having my dad here means everything to me; this is all we’ve ever dreamed of. It’s just really special to be able to get this medal with him out there by my side. He’s supported me 100 percent the whole time.”