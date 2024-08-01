Jonathan Owens Reveals What He ‘Didn’t Understand’ About Wife Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens admits that he didn’t quite understand at first the pressure his wife Simone Biles faced at the world’s top level of gymnastics.

Even though Owens, a safety with the Chicago Bears, knows the rigors that come with being a professional athlete, he told NBC that his wife’s world is something different entirely. In an interview that aired ahead of the all-around competition at the Paris Olympics on August 1, Owens shared appreciation for everything his wife has done to achieve success at the highest level.

“Her resilience and just her ability to block out all the noise because I didn’t understand the magnitude of her success and the pressure that comes with that,” Owens said when asked about what he appreciates most about his wife. “And just the mental edge that she’s just able to go with because that’s the difference between good and great. She never ceases to amaze me.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Open Up About Their Relationship

Biles and Owens met on the dating app Raya in 2020, with Biles saying she made the first move. Owens told Texas Monthly in a 2021 interview that the timing was perfect for them to get to know each other — even if it was a setback for Biles and her career. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed by a year, but the couple used the time to get to know each other better.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens said. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.

The couple, who were married in a ceremony in Mexico last year, also spoke about their relationship in the NBC interview on August 1. Biles said she knew immediately after meeting Owens that she wanted to marry him.

When asked what she likes best about Owens, Biles offered a sweet reply.

“His kindness and his heart,” she said.

Biles also said getting married changed her view on her career a bit.

“I used to be so fearless, but now that I’m a little bit older, it changes,” Biles said. “I don’t bend that easily. I have a husband, I have a dog, there’s more to lose.”

Jonathan Owens Cheering on His Wife

Though he has sparked controversy for comments last year on the “Pivot” podcast that he didn’t know who Biles was when they first connected, Owens has been a supportive partner at the Paris Olympics.

He has been seen sitting with Biles’ parents during her competitions and shared a sweet tribute to the gymnast on Instagram after she took gold in the team competition.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” Owens wrote. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it”