Simone Biles’ Coach Speaks Out After Her Performance Drew ‘Audible Gasps’

Simone Biles is taking a cautious approach heading into the Paris Olympics, leaving the possibility that she could only compete in certain events at the team competition.

But the 27-year-old left little doubt about her abilities, turning in a performance at the team’s practice round on July 25 that drew “audible gasps” from those in attendance. After the show-stopping moment, Biles’ coach expressed some relief that the 27-year-old is ready to return to the world’s biggest stage.

“We’re all breathing a little bit better right now. I’m not gonna lie,” said coach Cecile Landi, via Olympics.com.

Landi added that the practice round was a good chance for Biles and her teammates to get rid of the butterflies that come with competing in the Olympics.

“The whole team, you know, [the vibe] is bright,” she said. “It’s the Olympic Games… The rings are everywhere, you know? So we feel much better. The girls feel good. We feel good.”

Simone Biles Nailed Vault at Practice

Reporters Nick McCarvel and Scott Bregman of Olympics.com wrote that Biles showed “poise, comfort, strength” in her performances on Thursday. The report added that she was particularly strong on the vault.

“The exclamation point was a flawless Yurchenko double pike on vault that she stuck the landing on. Audible gasps were heard throughout the venue,” the pair wrote.

Biles has already made her mark on the vault competition, with two moves named after her — the Biles and Biles II, considered the most difficult moves on the apparatus.

Simone Biles Looking for Redemption

For Biles, her third trip to the Summer Games is meaningful in several ways. At 27, she became the oldest American gymnast to qualify for the Olympics since 1950.

Biles also said she is looking for redemption after pulling out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after suffering the “twisties,” which caused her to lose control and orientation while flying through the air.

Team USA technical lead Chellsie Memmel said the Paris Olympics can be a “redemption tour” for Biles.

“She’s a great leader for this team and together they are really looking forward to the competition. It is kind of their redemption tour,” Memmel said.

Memmel said the team will not be placing all of the pressure on Biles, however. She told reporters that Biles will have the chance to decide how many of the four events she will compete in during the team competition.

“We don’t say to her that she is keeping us all together and we’re relying on you and you alone,” Memmel said, via Reuters.

“I’ve had the conversation with Cecile already about team finals and what the expectation for Simone is,” she said.

“If she doesn’t feel like it’s going to be in her best interest to do all four events that day, is that an option for her? Absolutely. If that’s what she needs to continue to be at her best for her team and for herself, that’s what we’re going to do because there are still four members on our team.”