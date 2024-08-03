Simone Biles Reposts Epic 2-Word Message After Winning 10th Olympic Medal

Simone Biles turned heads in Paris after winning the 10th Olympic medal of her career. Biles secured her seventh career gold medal by winning the vault competition at the 2024 Olympics.

After adding to her Olympic resume with another gold, the superstar took to social media to post messages to her Instagram Story. Biles reposted a graphic originally shared by her sister Kayla Simone featuring herself holding up a gold medal.

“Anotha One,” Biles reposted on August 3, 2024.

Biles also posted a few additional images including a photo of her three gold medals from Paris. The star posted another image of a bed with a goat head ahead above the mattress as well as a stuffed goat. Biles is clearly having fun with the GOAT (greatest of all-time) debate that continues to be discussed among gymnastics fans.



Here’s a look at Biles’ Instagram messages that has fans buzzing.



Simone Biles Has Been Giving Fans an Inside Look at the 2024 Olympics Through Instagram

It is hard to imagine Biles’ trip to Paris going any better. Biles has been giving fans an inside look at the Olympics on social media. Prior to her most recent gold, Biles reacted to winning the All-Around competition with an emotional message.

“3rd times the charm 🖤,” Biles said in an August 2 Instagram message. “Can’t believe I did it, AGAIN . I’m truly speechless. Olympic All Around champion!!!!!!!!!”

Simone Biles on Attention of Being Famous: ‘My Anxiety Kicks in’

Biles has been open about the changes she has made to make her mental health more of a priority. During a January 10, 2024, feature interview with Vanity Fair’s Leah Faye Cooper, Biles explained some of the challenges of being famous.

“I think everyone wants to be famous, and then when it happens, you almost hit a wall and you have an identity crisis” Biles explained in a Vanity Fair story titled, “Simone Biles Talks Marriage, WAG Life With Taylor Swift, and the Paris Olympics.”

“You’re like, Am I made out for this? Why did I wish for this? … I’m not saying that [people] scream and line up like I’m Taylor Swift, [but] I still get a lot of attention. When five people come up to me and they’re rushing for a photo, I just get a little flustered. My anxiety kicks in.”

Simone Biles on Competing in the 2028 Olympics: ‘Never Say Never… But I am Getting Really Old’

Biles received a lot of criticism after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The icon reflected on whether the comments still bother her, and Biles joked that her critics are “really quiet now.”

“Really excited to be competing again, and obviously the negative comments they’re painful, after a certain point they hurt,” Biles told reporters on August 3. “But I’m still in therapy working on all that stuff just to make sure my mental health is well. They’re really quiet now, so that’s strange.”

Could we see Biles compete in another Olympics? Biles left the door cracked for potentially competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Never say never. The next Olympics are at home, so you just never know,” Biles said of her 2028 status. “But I am getting really old.”