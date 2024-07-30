Simone Biles’ Family Includes Sisters Adria & Ashley Along With 3 Brothers

Simone Biles’ family has been front and center at the 2024 Olympics, supporting the star gymnast in Paris. Simone has a total of five siblings: Adria, Ashley, Ronald Jr., Adam and Tevin.

As Simone’s biological mom hit hard times, her grandparents, Ron and Nellie, adopted the gymnast as well as her sister Adria. Ashley and Tevin were adopted by Simone’s great aunt, per Biography.com.

Ronald Jr. and Adam are the sons of Ron and Nellie, per People.

Adria is one of Simone’s family members often featured during the Olympic broadcast. Simone’s sister revealed she often gets mistaken for the gymnast while adding that she is 5-foot-2, about four inches taller than the 4-foot-8 Olympian.



“Even in Brazil [during the 2016 Olympics], people came up to me every day thinking I was her,” Adria wrote for ESPN in a December 7, 2016, feature story titled, “Adria Biles on 2016 IMPACT25 Woman of the Year Simone Biles.” “They’d ask for autographs and take pictures. And many times they didn’t speak English so I couldn’t explain that I wasn’t her. They’d just say, ‘Simone! Simone!’ and finally I decided it was easier to just let them take a picture.

“We do look alike, I’ll give them that. But I’m about 5-foot-2. Simone is 4-foot-8. I’m a good head taller than her. When we are side by side, people can definitely tell us apart.”

Simone Biles’ Parents Want to Protect the Star: ‘Everything Is Kind of Out of Their Hands’

Play

Back in 2017, Simone posted a photo with her brother Tevin. The gymnast wondered why people think she looks like her brother’s twin.

Simone has become one of the faces of the Olympics which has presented challenges for her family. The star admitted that the transition has been especially trying for her parents who want to protect Simone.

“But everything is kind of out of their hands,” Simone told Vanity Fair’s Leah Faye Cooper for a January 10, 2024, story titled, “Simone Biles Talks Marriage, WAG Life With Taylor Swift, and the Paris Olympics.” “I’m not saying that [people] scream and line up like I’m Taylor Swift, [but] I still get a lot of attention.

“When five people come up to me and they’re rushing for a photo, I just get a little flustered. My anxiety kicks in.”

Simone Biles & Husband Jonathan Owens Are Proud Dog Parents

Simone and husband Jonathan Owens are the proud dog parents to a pair of French bulldogs: Lilo and Rambo. The fur balls are also part of Simone’s family and even have their own Instagram account.

The couple’s bulldog Zeus also has his own Instagram page. Lilo and Rambo already have more than 70,000 followers, a number that is sure to grow after the 2024 Olympics.



“After a busy week or trip, I love coming home because my dogs are over-the-top excited to see me!” Simone told the American Kennel Club during an August 27, 2021, interview. “I haven’t been there as much as usual this past year so I always give them as many treats and belly rubs as possible.

“They love bubbles — that’s their favorite, and that’s my favorite thing to do with them.”