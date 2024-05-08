USA Basketball Bracing for ‘Polarizing’ Caitlin Clark Decision: Analyst

The WNBA’s Olympics break begins in a little more than two months, and we could be just weeks away from the announcement of the USA Basketball women’s roster. There’s little doubt that the team’s history of relying on players with polished international resumes has worked, but roster decisions this year will sure to spark controversy based on one question: Will Caitlin Clark be included?

It’s not a decision the selection committee is likely to take lightly. The USA Basketball women’s program will carry some heavy pressure to Paris, of course, as the team has won seven consecutive gold medals, dating back to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. There’s a history of success there, and that success begins with the team’s reliance on experience.

At the same time, the team needs to sow its seeds for future success and welcome in new talent. Players can’t build international resumes without being invited to play in major international tournaments. But to include Clark, who is still a WNBA rookie and has not been in a Team USA senior camp, would mean booting someone else who might have paid her dues.

At The Athletic, writer Chantel Jennings took a hard look at the potential Team USA roster, and came away concluding that the committee has a “polarizing” decision ahead on Clark, who ultimately made Jennings’ final 12.

Caitlin Clark Olympics Spot Would Bump a Worthy Candidate

Here’s how Jennings put it in an article this week titled, “Team USA Olympic women’s basketball roster projection: Our picks for the 12 players going to Paris”:

“There’s no doubt that whether Clark is on or off the roster will make headlines. Putting Clark on the roster could be a polarizing decision for the committee because she hasn’t been in a senior team camp yet, and that goes against the ‘pay your dues with Team USA’ ideal.”

Taking Clark to Paris might be good long-term business for Team USA, as Clark’s star power has already been well on display with the highest-rated (by far) NCAA women’s basketball tournament in history, and the highest-rated WNBA draft in history. Again, by far.

In that light, Clark in the Olympics is a no-brainer.

But there are only 12 spots. Putting Clark on the team, as Jennings points out, means taking a spot away from those who have been working for it longer, like Ariel Atkins, Kahleah Copper or Sabrina Ionescu.

Team USA’s Likely 12

In the end, it is likely that Clark lands with the Paris Olympics team. Jennings’ roster includes tested veterans Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, along with established stars A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray and Napheesa Collier, along with perhaps Alyssa Thomas. She also picks Chelsea Plum, Jackie Young and Jewell Lloyd.

With that Top 10, she adds two young players, and that’s where the Caitlin Clark controversy could begin. She earns a spot, along with WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Clark had to decline a tryout with Team USA in March because of the Final Four, but did say, per CBS Sports, “You always want to grow up and be on the Olympic team. Lucky for me, I have the opportunity to possibly not doing that because I want to be at the Final Four playing basketball with my team. But if not, that’s where I’ll be.

“People that are on that roster are people that I idolize and have idolized growing up. So just to be extended a camp invite is something you have to be proud of and celebrate and enjoy.”