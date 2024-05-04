Caitlin Clark Embraces Touching Moment With Fans Amid WNBA Debut [Watch]

Caitlin Clark couldn’t get off the court quickly after preseason game on May 3 because a tunnel of fans wanted her autograph on the way out.

The Indiana Fever rookie superstar guard signed as many pieces of memorabilia as possible on her way to the locker room after a 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings. Clark started with a girl’s orange WNBA shirt near the baseline and worked her way through the crowd in a video that gained 242,600 views and counting by May 4.

Caitlin Clark showing love to the fans postgame ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VFtBgvxZVJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 4, 2024

“I think the fans are always … they’re what makes women’s basketball so fun,” Clark told reporters after the game. “I think over the course of the last couple of years, it’s just grown and grown.”

“And, you know, for them to come out and support during my first WNBA game is really special not only for myself, but, you know, both teams on the court,” Clark added. “They get to see how good this product is.”

Clark delivered with 21 points on 6-15 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 28 minutes of action. She had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but missed her 25-foot three-pointer at the end.

“And, I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better game really. For women’s basketball like to kick off this year like just a tremendous game coming down to the wire [and] both teams competing,” Clark said. “And, you know, that’s going to be the story of the entire year.”

Caitlin Clark: ‘That’s What You Expect’

the squad hits the court for the first time this season 👊 pic.twitter.com/WtpITDFQyD — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 3, 2024

Despite being a preseason game, Arlington’s College Park Center had a capacity crowd of 7,000 fans that night. The Fever take the court again in preseason action on May 9 at home against the Atlanta Dream.

“The crowd was great all night. That’s what you expect with a sellout,” Clark said. “Those are going to be the same for the crowds all year long. So whether they’re cheering for you or cheering against you, you’d better get used to it.”

Interest around Clark’s preseason debut stemmed from her growing stardom during her recent college career at Iowa. Her dynamic play propelled the Hawkeyes to back-to-back Final Four appearances, and Clark captured the NCAA’s all-time career scoring record along the way.

“My biggest goal coming into tonight was to continue to be myself, have fun playing basketball, be aggressive – I thought that’s what I did. So, I think [I have] a lot to be proud of,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark Soaked in Her First WNBA Game

Clark soaked in her first game as a pro. It was a long time coming as Clark wrote down playing in the WNBA as one of her goals in elementary school, which she shared on the TODAY show in April.

“Getting to put on your jersey for the first time for a real game is something that’s super special. . . . It’s a big milestone for someone that always dreamed of playing in the WNBA,” Clark told reporters on May 3.

For her first WNBA shot and basket, she electrified the crowd with a deep three-pointer in the first quarter.

“I was able to get a pretty clean look for my first shot,” Clark said. “It’s always nice to see your first shot go in when you’re a shooter.”