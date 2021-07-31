Usain Bolt Now: Where Is the Olympics Star in 2021?

Usain Bolt is now retired and will not be in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. It will be the first time the Jamaican star has not made an appearance in the Olympic games in more than a decade. Today, he is now a 34-year-old father of three and a businessman.

He made history as the fastest man in the world in 2007 and won three gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing at age 18, according to his Olympics biography.

“Usain Bolt has been, quite simply, the face of the last three Olympic Games,” his biography says. “To win the event’s blue riband event, the 100m, just once, guarantees Olympic immortality. To do it three times at consecutive Games, and add the 200m and 4x100m relay titles to the mix, gives him a good case to be considered the greatest athlete of all time. Still only 33, he is a living legend. Add real charm and humour to the mix, and Bolt has been the superstar that the Games needed over the last decade and a bit.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bolt Retired in 2017 & Became a Businessman; He Will Run an 800 Meter Promotional Race

Bolt spoke to NBC about his retirement, and said he is now training to run 800 meters, a much lengthier run than his usual race. He jokingly said that he did not miss the Olympics as much once he started training. He retired in 2017.

“When I go to the track and start training, then I don’t miss it that much,” he told NBC Sports. “I’m excited to be training and just running and seeing what I can do.”

“I definitely miss it a little bit,” he added to NBC. “I’m excited to be training and just running and seeing what I can do.”

He wrote a message of encouragement to those competing in the 2021 Olympics on his Instagram page.

“Just remember how hard you all been training for this moment and all will be ok,” he wrote.

Bolt has also pursued music endeavors, including a music release and the release of a new champagne called “Usain Bolt’s Olympe Rose,” which he launched two years ago, according to Jamaicans.com. He launched his music company, “Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records,” at the same time as his champagne, the article said.

“Everyone is aware that I have retired from sports. I am now a full-time businessman and will continue to do my best in whatever ventures I pursue,” he told the news outlet.

Bolt Recently Had Twins & He Has a 1-Year-Old Daughter

Usain Bolt has three children with his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. Their first child, a girl, was born in May 2020 and named Olympia Lightning Bolt, according to PEOPLE. The article said Bolt and Bennett have been together for about 8 years.

In June, they welcomed twin sons into the family, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt, according to NBC Sports.

“Since his retirement in 2017, Bolt’s life has involved making records (he’s a music producer) and raising a family. He and his partner, Kasi Bennett, recently welcomed twins, Saint Leo and Thunder, to their family (they also have a young daughter named Olympia Lightning),” the article said. “He also enjoys a good soccer match (he wants to meet French soccer standout Kylian Mbappé because “he’s fast”) and of course a well-run race — especially a distance event such as the 800m.”

READ NEXT: Sunisa Lee’s Dad John Was Paralyzed in a 2019 Accident

