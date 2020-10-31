Victor Oladipo Consulted Isiah Thomas on NBA Future, Pistons Legend Reveals

Indiana Pacers guard, Victor Oladipo is primed and ready for a great ’20-21 NBA according to Naismith Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas.

LIVE With Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas!We're LIVE talking NBA free agency & more with Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas! 👀 2020-10-27T19:54:18Z

“I think Oladipo is going to have a great year you know, when he’s healthy,” Thomas told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I was worried about him when he came back this year because I didn’t think he was healthy enough and you know, as an elder in the league I called him and I texted him and I just said, “I know you’re anxious, but make sure that you’re really healthy because you’ve got a great career ahead of you.” And I hope during this period of time he can fully heal, because when he’s fully healed and healthy he’s one of the best backcourt players in the game.”

In 19 regular season games this season, Oladipo averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native has career averages of 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Knicks, Suns, Raptors, Nets, Heat & Timberwolves all have interest in Indiana Pacers guard, Victor Oladipo. Timberwolves’ No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA draft not in play, I’m hearing. pic.twitter.com/XE2acd7q27 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) August 31, 2020

On August 31, I noted via Twitter that the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves all have interest in Oladipo and that the Timberwolves’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft would not be in play.

On September 29, I learned that the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are also intrigued by Oladipo who averagd 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest for the Pacers this season.

The Boston Celtics and Oladipo have also been linked with assets like Gordon Haywar believed to be available to make the deal happen.

“I’m all about winning,” Oladipo told rapper, Fat Joe in a recent interview.

“That’s what you’re defined as. I wanna be the greatest. I want to have my name amongst the greats.”

“I wanna be able to show my kids how great of a player I was.

“And in order to do that, you gotta show them some hardware…I want a lot of hardware.”

A two-time NBA All-Star, the combo guard and the NBA’s 2nd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Oladipo is under contract with the Pacers through the 2020-21 season.

The former Indiana Hoosier will make $21 million next season before becoming a free agent the following summer.

In addition to playing for the Pacers, Oladipo, the NBA’s steals leader and NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year in 2018, also played for the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder.