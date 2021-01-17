As Patrick Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews becomes a mother, she will not be driving around in an ordinary carpool car. Matthews revealed on Instagram that Mahomes started the new year by gifting her with a luxurious “mom car.” Mahomes’ future wife did not reveal the make and model of the ride, but TMZ predicted it is a Lamborghini SUV which typically has a price tag of more than $200,000.

VideoVideo related to patrick mahomes gifts future wife brittany matthews with epic new car 2021-01-17T10:29:09-05:00

“Nothing like waking up at 8am to a new car on Monday,” Matthews said on her Instagram Story, per TMZ. “@PatrickMahomes YOU THE BEST #momcar🔥.”

Mahomes and Matthews were part of the select few that leveled up in 2020 with a Super Bowl, new contract, engagement and announcing they are expecting a baby girl. The high school sweethearts are hoping to have an even better 2021 with the arrival of their new baby later this year. Matthews posted a photo on Instagram inside her new ride.

Mahomes to Matthews: ‘You’re Going to Be the Best Mom Ever’

Matthews had a baby shower in December 2020, and Mahomes sent his fiancee a sweet message noting she was going to be the “best mom ever.” According to The Kansas City Star, Mahomes delivered the video thanks to Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole who was in attendance.

“I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” Mahomes noted, per The Kansas City Star. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

The Couple Has Not Revealed a Baby Name



While the couple has revealed the baby’s gender, we do not know the name of the newest member of the Mahomes family. The Chiefs quarterback noted during an October 2020 interview on 610 Sports “The Drive” that the couple has workshopped some names but are still undecided.

“We bounced around some ideas here and there, but I don’t know if we’ve settled on one just yet, but when we do I’ll make sure to let everyone know,” Mahomes explained, per the New York Post.

Matthews on 2020: ‘Doing It Alongside Patrick Mahomes Made Things a Little Easier’

As the calendar turned to 2021, Matthews reflected on an epic year and praised Mahomes for making “things a little easier.” Matthews also called Mahomes her “better half and just the greatest.”

“2020, A year to never forget, in many many ways!!” Matthews explained on Instagram. “There was lots of negativity and hate, but there was still a lot of good and positivity! Doing it alongside @patrickmahomes made things a little easier, he’s my better half and just the greatest🙏🏼❤️ From Patrick winning a Super Bowl, to signing a new Contract, to a world pandemic & quarantining, to standing up for what we believe in & fighting racism, to buying a house, to many vacays with our friends, to making a BABY, getting engaged, to signing with some pretty amazing companies (@biosteelsports & @balanceathletica), to rebranding Brittany Lynne Fitness…”

Mahomes is hoping to be a two-time Super Bowl champion by the time their first child arrives. Either way, Matthews and Mahomes are already on their way to a great 2021.

