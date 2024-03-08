3-Time Pro Bowler Floats ‘Perfect’ Destination for Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are counting the days until they officially release Russell Wilson from their roster.

But before the first day of the 2024 league calendar (March 13) arrives, the NFL media is already speculating about the veteran quarterback’s next destination.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson joined the conversation by suggesting a team no other analyst has associated with Wilson.

“Can Washington (Commanders) say ‘I can do something with my two (second overall) pick, build my roster, because he fits perfect, in my eyes, in Kliff Kingsbury’s system,” Johnson, who played for four NFL teams in 11 seasons, shared with Skip Bayless during the March 5 episode of Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

Johnson added, “Smaller quarterback, still has some run capabilities, and he can get the ball out extremely quickly and fast like they like to do in the Air Raid system. Does that make sense for Washington, especially if they don’t get what they like at the quarterback position?”

Russell Wilson to the Commanders? 👀@Keyshawn explains why Washington is his top landing spot for the Super Bowl winning QB pic.twitter.com/CcmPDe9I22 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 5, 2024

Aside from the ownership revamp for $6.05 billion, the Washington Commanders underwent coaching changes after Dan Quinn took over from Ron Rivera as head coach on February 3. Two days later, the NFC East franchise hired Kingsbury after his negotiations with the Las Vegas Raiders faltered.

Though Washington has Jake Fromm and Sam Howell under contract, it’s widely expected that they will select one of the top quarterback prospects with the second overall pick. Following that approach could land them Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.

But even if the Commanders draft a young quarterback in the first round, signing Wilson takes much pressure off the rookie’s shoulders while serving as a mentor.

“Now you’re sitting there, and you’re saying, ‘Even if I wanted to draft one of these young dudes, I got a veteran in Russell Wilson that can be a stop-gap guy for a short amount of time to give us what we’re looking for,” Johnson added.

While the Commanders’ last postseason appearance occurred in 2020, they haven’t won a playoff game since 2005. They’ve clinched four playoff berths since, all ending in Wild Card Round exits.

Johnson Used the Process of Elimination In Identifying the Commanders for Russell Wilson

Some NFL teams could benefit from signing Russell Wilson. However, the Super Bowl 35-winning wideout speculated why each franchise won’t take the bite.

“Minnesota (Vikings), probably, won’t let Kirk Cousins out of the building,” Johnson remarked about the quarterback returning from a season-ending Achilles injury. “They’re probably give him some money to re-sign.”

“I don’t know if the Raiders whose seen him up close in person for four games over the last two years are gonna want to,” Johnson added about the Broncos’ division rival. “Plus, I don’t think Antonio Pierce’s, as a head coach, personality would mesh with Russell Wilson.”

Johnson’s claim regarding Wilson to the Raiders contradicts what Craig Carton said on the March 5 episode of “The Carton Show.” “If I’m Russell Wilson and I got any fire left at all in my gut, I want to get back at Sean Payton. …If I can face him twice a year and beat him, [Las Vegas] might be where I wanna go.”

Meanwhile, Johnson mentioned before the Pittsburgh Steelers have signified their interest in meeting and potentially signing Wilson, “They say Kenny Pickett’s our guy. We believe in him. So, they are kinda already publicly out there saying, ‘Nah, we don’t really want no Russell Wilson for what it is.’”

Finally, Johnson said about Wilson possibly playing for the Atlanta Falcons, “But, do Raheem (Morris) and company wanna deal with that with those young players and Russell Wilson in Atlanta? Good receivers, good running game, solid defense. I don’t know if they wanna do that either.”

Russell Wilson can play for the veteran minimum in 2024

While Keyshawn Johnson eliminated other potential landing spots for the nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson remains an enticing option at quarterback because he can play at a bargain.

The BetMGM website states that the minimum salary for NFL players with at least seven years of experience is $1.65 million. Wilson won’t have qualms about taking that deal because he will get a guaranteed $39 million from the Broncos in 2024, per Reuters.

The Broncos will get some relief by subtracting Wilson’s new contract from the $39 million. But for a cap-friendly deal, another NFL team can have a starting quarterback who improved his performance year over year in Denver.

From 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022, the Super Bowl 48 champion had a 25-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2023. His completion percentage jumped from 61 to 66 percent, and their win total increased from 5 to 8.