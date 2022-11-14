76ers’ Strongest Trade Package for Kevin Durant Revealed: ‘Nets Have to Listen’

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in brokering a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. It first started at last year’s trade deadline, when the Sixers and Nets swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden. Then, at the end of the summer, the Sixers were rumored to have interest in bringing Kevin Durant to the City of Brotherly Love, after Durant issued a trade request to Brooklyn.

Ultimately, Durant decided to stay put in Brooklyn. But after disastrous start to the season (Steve Nash fired, Kyrie Irving’s delayed apology for circulating an antisemitic video, and Ben Simmons’ general unwillingness to do anything meaningful on the court), rumors are once again swirling that Durant could be on the block. And once again, the Sixers are interested in acquiring Durant.

According to an executive that spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Sixers could put together a compelling package, but demurred about whether it would be enough to get it over the finish line.

“The main thing is, though, does Tyrese Maxey get put into the deal? Because then the Nets have to listen, they might not get a better young player than him in any deal they make for Durant. Maxey, Tobias Harris, and (Matisse) Thybulle would work, but the Nets would not get any picks in the deal because Philly can’t offer any right now. If that is all that is on the table, Brooklyn would have to pass.”

Could Sixers Loop in Third Team?

According to that executive, the sticking point in a Sixers-Durant is two-fold. First, would Philadelphia really include Tyrese Maxey in any package? Despite a recent skid induced by James Harden’s absence, Maxey has a bright future in the league as quick-footed driver and deep-ball shooter.

But even if the Sixers agree to throw Maxey in a deal, it might not be enough. Per that exec, the Sixers still need some way to throw in picks, of which right now they can offer none. That means either Brooklyn would have to be satisfied with just the triumvirate of Harris, Thybule, and Maxey. Or, the Sixers could get a third team that has picks (and potentially another low-impact player) to throw into the deal?

What if the Sixers got Detroit involved? The Pistons are currently giving up a league-worst 117.7 points per 100 possessions. Perhaps adding a young defense stud in Matisse Thybulle could help round out a lineup packed with offense in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. In that scenario, maybe Philadelphia (or Brooklyn) takes back Alec Burks while Detroit sweetens the pot with a likely heavily protected pick or two.

All of this is going to come down to how serious the Sixers are about adding Durant. But we do know they’re keeping a roster spot warm just in case.

Sixers Keeping Roster Spot Open For Trade

After Harden went down for a month, the natural next question was “who is going to supply the playmaking?” Perhaps the Sixers dabble in the free-agency market to pick up a band-aid option? Or do they wait for Maxey to continue developing?

But Harden’s absence isn’t the only reason the Sixers might have an eye on the free-agent market. As it stands, Philadelphia has an open roster spot. But according to Heavy Sports insider Sean Deveney, that spot is reserved for one specific purpose: a trade.

“[The Sixers could look into] Wayne Ellington, Jeremy Lamb or one of Doc’s old guys like (Rajon) Rondo or Lou Williams,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “Those guys were not going to play much, though, so the thinking is, let’s keep what we got and keep that spot and see what happens when it comes time to make a trade.”