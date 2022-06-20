Sixers Acquire Sharpshooting Guard in Recent Mock Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers are one team expected to be in a lot of trade talks. On top of shopping Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, reports came out that Daryl Morey is testing the market on multiple key players. One of the most notable names being Tobias Harris.

After acquiring James Harden at this past trade deadline and Tyrese Maxey continuing to emerge, the Sixers have the star talent around Joel Embiid to contend for a title. Following these reports, it’s clear Morey is willing to completely re-tool the supporting cast around this trio for the right price.

One area the Sixers need to address is three-point shooting. If they want to maximize the two-man game of Embiid and Harden, having adequate floor spacing is a must.

While coming up with five potential offseason trades for the Sixers, Mike O’Connor of The Rights To Ricky Sanchez came up with a proposal that lands them a deadeye marksman from beyond the arc. In this scenario, the Sixers send Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Miami Heat in exchange for Duncan Robinson.

Robinson‘s contract is a tough pill to swallow, and would certainly become a constant topic of discussion in Philadelphia. But for a team that’s hoping to contend, it’s worth overpaying for a player who fills an obvious need.

Duncan Robinson Is a Perfect Fit For Sixers

If the Heat were looking to get off Robinson’s contract, this trade might entice them. Danny Green could aid them in the postseason once he’s recovered from his ACL tear, and Furkan Korkmaz is a young shooter on a cheap contract.

From the Sixers’ perspective, Duncan Robinson is a perfect fit. Not only is he a career 40.6% shooter from three, but he has averaged around eight attempts per game in each of the last three seasons. Robinson’s volume is much needed for the Sixers, who were near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts per game this past season.

At 27 years old, Robinson is in his peak years. He appeared in 79 games for Miami this past season and averaged 10.9 PPG and 2.6 RPG while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. The attention he garners without the ball makes him an ideal piece to put around the Sixers’ All-Star duo.

Robinson’s off-ball movement would give the Sixers a much needed layer of unpredictability to their offense, something that they lacked after trading away Seth Curry at the deadline. If there’s one thing Joel Embiid loves, it’s having a shooter to work the dribble hand-off game with, and Robinson would certainly provide some of that.

Investing in Three-Point Shooting

As O’Connor mentioned, Robinson’s contract is a complicated piece of this hypothetical trade. Currently, he is in the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract he signed last offseason. Robinson is due $16.9 million this upcoming season, with his cap hit steadily increasing each year.

While this is a sizeable payout for a one-dimensional player, it’s an investment that makes sense for the Sixers. Not only do they desperately need volume shooting, but countless three-point specialists have come to Philly and seen a big boost in production playing alongside Embiid. With that in mind, a move like this would be worth strongly considering.