Ex-Sixer Andre Drummond Floated as Possible Paul Reed Replacement

The Philadelphia 76ers have multiple rotation players who are about to enter free agency, including James Harden, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels, and Paul Reed. Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez wrote that it’s possible that Reed could get a better offer than what the Sixers would be comfortable paying him.

“It will be hard to stomach letting Reed or McDaniels go, but each of them could theoretically fetch an offer sheet from a rebuilding team that’s hefty enough to make the Sixers nervous about matching,” Aaronson said.

Should Reed leave for another team, Aaronson mentioned the possibility of bringing back a familiar face as Reed’s replacement, Andre Drummond.

“This will not be the first time I have suggested this player, but if Reed actually does depart for a young team eager to price the Sixers out, why not bring back Andre Drummond?”

Drummond played for the Sixers during the 2021-22 season before being traded in a package deal to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. Drummond played the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Bulls and has a player option for $3.4 million this summer.

Seth Curry Floated as Possible Free Agent Target

While talking about possible free agents the Sixers could go after, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic named ex-Sixer Seth Curry as a possible option so that their second unit will have more shot creation as well as someone who is familiar with playing by Joel Embiid.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann said.

The Sixers have looked for an avenue in which they could have consistent scoring in their second unit, including putting Tyrese Maxey on the bench for a time so they could have a bonafide scorer playing with their bench players. Curry could fit that role as a spark plug with his ability to hit threes.

Much like Drummond, Curry too was traded to the Nets in the deal that landed Harden.

Nicolas Batum Mentioned as Sixers’ Trade Target

Bleacher Report named Los Angeles Clippers forward as an “ambitious” trade target for the Sixers. Dan Favale said that Batum could be gettable, but it would take an expansive trade to justify getting him.

“Nicolas Batum might even be too ambitious. Seriously. His role diminished with the L.A. Clippers around the trade deadline, suggesting his offensive and defensive connectivity is gettable. Philly needs bench depth and versatility. But it’s not teeming with middle-salaried assets who match Batum’s $11.7 million pay grade.

“Forking over P.J. Tucker or De’Anthony Melton for Batum feels a touch too aggressive. Ditto for including a first-rounder. Times 50. This idea necessitates expansion.”

Favale added what else could go into a possible deal involving the Clippers and Sixers.

“Convincing the Clippers—or a third team—to soak up the final year and $39.3 million on Tobias Harris’ contract is the way to go. L.A. could be looking to cut its tax bill by offloading expiring deals for Robert Covington and Marcus Morris Sr. And Norman Powell’s contract (three years, $57.7 million) is steep enough that the Clippers might prefer pivoting to shorter-term commitments in advance of a more punitive collective bargaining agreement.”