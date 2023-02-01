Sixers Linked to Potential Reunion With Two-Time All-Star, 11-Year Veteran

In a January 31 PhillyVoice article, Kyle Neubeck previewed what the Philadelphia 76ers may try to do at the NBA Trade Deadline. Neubeck mentioned that the Sixers are open to acquiring more help in their frontcourt because of Montrezl Harell’s and Paul Reed’s shortcomings.

“With Montrezl Harrell’s defensive issues and Paul Reed not yet earning the trust of the coaching staff, sources say the Sixers would be open to bringing in another big even if they don’t move one of Embiid’s current backups,” Neubeck said.

He then added former Sixers center Andre Drummond as a possible option and why the Sixers would want someone with his skillset.

“It’s the easy place for your mind to drift, but former Sixers big Andre Drummond is an example, if a high-end example, of the sort of player we could be talking about, a big-bodied player and strong rebounder in the more traditional school of bigs.”

Drummond has made the NBA All-star team twice since coming into the league in 2012 during his days with the Detroit Pistons. Drummond also played for the Sixers during the 2021-22 season before being traded at the trade deadline to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

Drummond Named a Likely Trade Candidate

Drummond is currently on the Chicago Bulls, but due to his minutes decreasing over the past few weeks, Marc Stein reported that it would not be surprising if Drummond is traded at the deadline.

“Do not be surprised, league sources say, if the Bulls move former All-Star center Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade. Drummond has been allotted fewer than 15 minutes in each of Chicago’s past 12 games,” Stein said on January 27.

In 37 games, Drummond is averaging 6.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the field. Though Drummond is a two-time star and is 29 years old, he has accepted playing in a backup role over the last two seasons, though he started all 24 regular season games and all four playoff games he played for the Nets last season.

Drummond thrived in his backup role with the Sixers last season, averaging 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 18.4 minutes a game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field in 49 games before being traded.

Insider Says Sixers Could Get Drummond For ‘Next to Nothing’

On a January 14 episode of “Pullin’ Up With Keith Smith and Adam Taylor,” Smith said that the Sixers could potentially get Drummond back for very little.

“I wouldn’t be shocked fully if it turned into a, ‘You know what, let’s get Andre Drummond back,’” Smith said. “So he is a guy whose contract has expired, and he signed with the Bulls. If the Bulls say, ‘Yeah, backup center is a luxury for us because we’re not very good,’ Philly could go trade for Drummond for next to nothing. And that could be, you know, this was because he played really well for Philadelphia a year ago.”

Smith also brought up the flaws every current Sixers’ backup center on the roster has as a reason why they should bring Drummond back.

“If Embiid goes down for any length of time, which unfortunately tends to happen with him, you cannot be rolling with PJ Tucker or Montrezl Harrell as your only fives that you trust on the roster. Paul Reed is completely fallen out of the rotation. They’re not doing anything with him. So they’re gonna come away with whether it’s on the buyout market or something or do a minor trade or something.”

Drummond is being paid $3.2 million this season, so it wouldn’t take much salary-wise to get him back. Since his role with the Bulls has dwindled in recent weeks, the Sixers could very well get him for very little in return.