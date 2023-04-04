Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest Message From NBA Legend

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons last played for his current team, the Brooklyn Nets, on February 15, then was confirmed to be out for the rest of the season due to nerve impingement in his back.

In light of Simmons having his season prematurely following having missed the entirety of last season, NBA Hall-0f-Famer Kevin Garnett sent a brutally honest message to Simmons on “Ticket & The Truth,” urging him to figure out why he loves the game of basketball.

“Ben Simmons, man, if you’re listening, I want you to go back and find your roots. Go back and find why you love playing the game. You got a lot to give to the game, bro,” Garnett said. “If your heart ain’t in it, it is what it is. I hate to say that. I think he got another run in him, but it’s going to have to be Ben Simmons, bro. It’s going to have to be him.”

Garnett sounded off on Simmons’ potential, believing that he can reach a new level as a player, but it’s up to him to do it.

“I wanna see the dude get back to killing, man. We ain’t even see Ben Simmons with the (jumper)! We ain’t see if Ben Simmons two dribble, pull up, left for high, off the glass, like, he got (another) whole f***ing level. It hurt me to see them shut him down, but he gotta come back and he gotta give us something.”

Garnett also played for the Nets from 2013 to 2015 but built his legacy with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics before being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Richard Jefferson’s Message to Ben Simmons

After it had been reported that Simmons would miss the rest of the season, former NBA player Richard Jefferson gave his thoughts on Simmons, saying that he knows plenty of players who have had the talent that Simmons had who moved on because it was for the best.

“We’ve seen players with all the talent in the world not make it,” Jefferson said on NBA Today. “We’ve seen players with all the talent in the world decide to just move on and step away from the game. So, when I look at this situation with Ben Simmons, yeah, we root for every player. I have not met a player that I don’t root for the best. But, when you ask me about Ben Simmons, I know a lot of guys like that. Because this is what we do. This is what we’ve done. I wasn’t the best player on my AAU team. I wasn’t the best player on my college team. A lot of guys don’t make it out.”

Agent Says Ben Simmons Should Be Ready For Training Camp

Simmons’ new agent Bernie Lee told Ian Begley of SNY that both he and Simmons have “every expectation that Ben will be a Day One participant when camp begins next year without restrictions or issues.”

Lee added that the path they are taking from here is not only insuring that he’ll be healthy for the start of next season but also for him to play at the high level he had been playing before.

“Ben’s process of seeking out the information of what’s going on has been a very lock-in-step effort with the Nets to clearly get an understanding of how to give (him) the opportunity to not only get healthy, but also his best path to long-term sustainable health, which allows him to regularly participate and play at the highest levels – something he has done since he entered the NBA,” Lee said.