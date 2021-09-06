Ben Simmons Would Face Hefty Fine for Skipping Sixers Camp

Ben Simmons’ wallet could be a lot lighter if he decides to skip the start of Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp on Sept. 28. The Sixers could fine the three-time All-Star $227,000 per day, a total that would amount to roughly $1.3 million.

Simmons hasn’t publicly commented on what his intentions are heading into the 2021-22 season, but a report surfaced last week saying he wants a trade out of Philly. The starting point guard met with Sixers’ brass in Los Angeles and told them he was prepared to sit out camp (via The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey). Now ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has revealed that Simmons could face a massive fine if he does that. And the ramifications don’t bother him.

“Typically, NBA teams, especially in training camp, work six days a week. That means that if they wanted to fine him for every week, he could be fined about $1.3 million dollars,” Windhorst said. “That is what they could do. The Simmons side, basically, has told me ‘we are prepared for that ramification.'”

There is also a timeline before a financial punishment can be doled out. Simmons isn’t due his first paycheck until Nov. 15 so the two sides have about two months to work something out. The Australian star is due $33 million this season after signing a five-year, $177 million contract in 2019.

Ben Simmons could be fined up to $1.3 million for skipping Sixers’ training camp, per Brian Windhorst “The Simmons side has told me ‘we are prepared for that ramification.’” pic.twitter.com/frgqF60FRs — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 5, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers Officially Ink Grant Riller

The Sixers officially inked Grant Riller to a two-way contract last week. He will wear No. 5. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard carries a reputation as a “professional bucket getter” and comes to Philly after spending last year with the Charlotte Hornets. He saw very limited action in seven games: 2.6 points in 3.9 minutes per contest.

Here are a few interesting tidbits about Riller from the Sixers’ official website:

Riller enjoyed a four-year playing career at College of Charleston from 2016-20, averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 132 career contests.

He averaged 21.9 points per game during both his junior and senior seasons.

Charlotte selected Riller with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

During last year’s 15-game G League season, Riller started 11 games with the Greensboro Swarm. He averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists.

His .462 mark from 3-point range highlighted Riller’s play in the G League. It was the second-highest percentage in the league.

– Orlando native

– College of Charleston

– Second-Year Pro LEARN MORE | https://t.co/9ijGoxxZrC — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 30, 2021

Local PA Announcer Featured in Video Game

Long-time PA announcer Matt Cord will be voicing the pre-game player introductions for the Sixers in the newest NBA2K22 video-game title. It’s part of a new tweak from Visual Concepts and 2K Games that features all 30 local public address announcers from around the NBA. The game is available for pre-order now and set for public release on Sept. 10.

Cord is the beloved hype man for the Sixers who is entering his 25th season at the microphone. His calls are iconic among the Philly faithful, none more so than the way he used to describe Allen Iverson as that “6-foot shooting guard from Georgetown.”