‘Legit Damaged’: NBA Insider on Ben Simmons, Sixers Trade Options

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey has gone on record saying it’s “unlikely” the team finds a trade partner for Ben Simmons prior to the deadline on February 10. There are multiple reports suggesting the Sixers are waiting to make a run at James Harden after the season.

Harden has a player option in 2022 and could force a sign-and-trade out of Brooklyn. Of course, that scenario assumes two things: the Nets actually want Simmons, and they would trade Harden to a divisional rival. Harden is also going to ask for an insane contract extension from any team taking him. Think: $220 million over four years.

NBA Insider Bill Simmons thinks the whole thing is preposterous. He sees no path for Harden to get to Philly, citing the Sixers’ salary cap being over $150 million – $156.7 million, per Spotrac – as well as the optics of everything. The market is dry.

“I think there have been various reports of [Simmons’] issues [with the organization],” Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic, via Philly Voice. “We just need to either correct those reasons, which so far we haven’t been able to do, or make a trade. Those are really our two options.”

Simmons to Atlanta? Beal to Philly?

Bleacher Report cobbled together a wishful list of “Every NBA Team’s Top 3 Trade Deadline Targets” and Ben Simmons was featured prominently in it.

Writer Greg Swartz mentioned Atlanta as an ideal fit due to their shaky defense, especially in the backcourt where Trae Young is a liability. The Hawks have been gaining momentum as a trendy destination for the disgruntled Sixers’ guard.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal’s name has re-entered the conversation. The Wizards have crashed hard to reality after a fast start to the year. They are a borderline playoff team at 23-24. With Damian Lillard possibly sidelined for the rest of the season, Beal is the only real All-Star player out there. And one of the guys Morey has been crushing on since the summer.

Sacramento Kings Remain Front-Runners

Morey brought up the Sacramento Kings as having “deals that would work” for him. He tempered expectations by adding: “Will those deals ever happen? I have no idea.” Tyrese Haliburton and/or De’Aaron Fox remain the linchpins of those deals. For now, those discussions continue to happen at a snail’s pace between the Sixers and Simmons’ representation at Klutch Sports.

“As anyone knows who’s dealing with a difficult situation like we are, you don’t make progress without first having a foundation of dialogue,” Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic, “and that’s where we’ve gotten to and we need to continue that and hopefully those get somewhere. We shall see.”

Tobias Harris has also been linked to Sacramento; a name brought up by Bleacher Report as a “realistic” target at the trade deadline.