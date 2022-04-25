NBA Analyst Attacks Ex-Sixers Star Ben Simmons: ‘Weakest, Most Pathetic’

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Nets-Celtics playoff series. The former Philadelphia 76ers star was ramping up to play but suffered a setback with his nagging back injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s just another chapter in the most annoying soap opera in NBA history. And not everyone is buying the fact that Simmons is actually hurt. Pictures of Simmons sitting on the bench next to teammates Seth Curry and Andre Drummond went viral over the weekend, with some calling him “Bozo the Clown” due to his colorful outfit. Ouch. We’re not here to verbally assault anyone, but it was telling to hear ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith throw hardcore shade at Simmons. Smith called him the “most selfish professional athlete we have ever seen.”

“Notice I said Kyrie Irving is one of the most selfish superstars we’ve ever seen,” Smith said on First Take, “and obviously one of the most selfish athletes we’ve ever seen. I didn’t say the word ‘the’ as in No. 1, because obviously he ain’t got nothing on Ben Simmons. Nobody is worse than Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete we have ever seen.”

Stephen A was born for moments like today pic.twitter.com/I4YcS1jjKu — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 25, 2022

Smith wasn’t the only one piling on the hate. Reggie Miller said Simmons has “zero competitive fire” while Kendrick Perkins said that Simmons “officially completed the biggest heist in NBA history,” referring to the trade that sent the three-time All-Star from Philly to Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Nets head coach Steve Nash said he never expected Simmons to suit up in the playoffs. Draw your own conclusions. Form your own opinions. Either way, Brooklyn is about to get swept by Boston in the first round — and Simmons has decided to waive the white flag.

Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp pic.twitter.com/Y5smcnQkqZ — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 24, 2022

Sixers Twitter, Philly Media Eviscerates Simmons

Needless to say, there was no love lost between Sixers fans and Simmons on social media. The Philly faithful have largely eaten up their former point guard’s antics in Brooklyn. Same Simmons, new team. Let’s start with the reactions from the local media, shall we?

SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin unloaded on Simmons: “Ben Simmons may be the all time fraud in sports.” And 97.5 The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli proposed a “funeral” for the New York media for going easy on Simmons: “They officially died while pandering to Ben Simmons bull crap.”

Ben Simmons may be the all time fraud in sports. Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won't make his season debut in Game 4. Is anybody really surprised. I don’t think he ever intended to play this season. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) April 24, 2022

Of course, Sixers fans were more than happy to keep the hate train rolling down the tracks. Simmons brought this on himself.

Crossing Broad’s Coggin Toboggan took aim at his “Halloween costume” from Game 4. And DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor super-imposed Simmons watching himself pass up an open dunk for the Sixers in last year’s playoffs.

Big “I thought we were all showing up to the Halloween party in costume” vibes here. pic.twitter.com/XSDxKWhmSO — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) April 24, 2022

Things have gotten so bad that even Terrell Owens has taken aim at Simmons. The former Eagles receiver wrote: “If I’m management, he shouldn’t be allowed on the bench if you can’t show up for your team.” Take that.

Never forget… pic.twitter.com/45UwYL0etk — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) April 25, 2022

Steve Nash Not Disappointed in Star Guard

Steve Nash used the word “disappointed” to describe not having Simmons available for Game 4, but the Nets coach wanted to make it very clear that he wasn’t disappointed in Simmons as a person. He has a legitimate back injury, per Nash, and needs to work through it.

“Of course, we’re all disappointed, we would love to see Ben on the floor with our teammates,” Nash told reporters, “but I don’t want it to be taken [out of context] that I’m disappointed in Ben or anything like that. No, his back is his back and we got to work through this and he’s got to continue to fight when all guys do when they’re returning to play, but of course we’d love to see Ben with our guys.”