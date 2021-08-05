Sixers ‘Prefer’ Keeping Ben Simmons, Shooting Video Emerges

It’s an annual harbinger of things to come, much like Punxsutawney Phil seeing or not seeing his shadow. The first video of Ben Simmons shooting jumpers in the offseason has arrived.

This one came courtesy of his trainer Chris Johnson and it showed the embattled Philadelphia 76ers star stroking a fadeaway from just outside the key. His form is good (Kobe Bryant anyone?) and the shot is pure, nothing but net. But should we be fooled again by Simmons? He seems to post one or two of these teasers every year with no tangible results once the regular season starts.

The stakes are even higher in 2021 as trade rumors continue to hijack the Sixers’ future and what the team may do in free agency. The additions of Andre Drummond and Georges Niang only emphasize the need for more shooters around their big men.

Are they trying to deal Simmons for a high-impact scorer? Or keep the three-time All-Star and hope he improves his jumper? The answer depends on whom you ask.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Philly is “absolutely” having trade talks involving Simmons: “He is not untouchable.” However, the packages they are asking for in return have been deemed “preposterous” by rival executives.

Kendrick Perkins — Windhorst’s colleague at the Worldwide Leader — believes there is a good chance the Sixers hold onto their promising young point guard. The former Boston Celtics champion said the following:

Ben Simmons had one bad playoff run but he did finish second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He is a guy that has shown us time and time again that is capable of going out there and getting you 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists when he’s at this best. He lost his confidence but, no, the Sixers are not asking too much because for the simple fact Ben Simmons has yet to reach his prime and in the right situation, they know if he goes to another team, we can see the Ben Simmons of old. If the Sixers don’t get back what they want for Ben Simmons, they won’t trade him.





Sixers ‘Prefer’ to Bring Simmons Back

Another plugged-in national reporter concurs the Sixers would be open to bringing Simmons back next season. ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne told “The Jump” the organization would actually “prefer” having No. 25 on the roster, although Simmons may have already moved on mentally. Per Shelbourne:

“I think they would prefer to say we don’t want to trade this guy who can win the Defensive Player of the Year, who is a young superstar in the making,” Shelbourne said. “Just come back and let’s work on this, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a bridge there that is being walked across by both sides like that. I don’t know if Ben Simmons has that interest right now because things were said afterward.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked postgame if Ben Simmons can be the point guard on a championship team. "I don't know the answer to that right now," Rivers said. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2021

Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid Comments

Head coach Doc Rivers and All-Star center Joel Embiid made some polarizing remarks after Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, ones that maybe didn’t sit well with Simmons.

“I don’t know that question or the answer to that right now,” Rivers said when asked if Simmons could be a championship point guard. “You know, so I don’t know the answer to that.”

Those comments are open to interpretation, especially in the heat of the moment.

“I thought the turning point was when we — I don’t know how to say it — but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw,” Embiid said after Game 7, referring to the open dunk Simmons turned down, “and we missed the other and then they came down and scored.”