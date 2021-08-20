Sixers Announce 2021-22 Schedule, Ben Simmons Reacts

The Philadelphia 76ers will play in 16 nationally-televised games during the 2021-22 regular season. The Sixers tip things off on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. with a California trip against the Sacramento Kings, then host the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the home opener.

That first Sixers-Nets game is the first of their national games airing across ABC, ESPN, TNT. Philadelphia will also be featured 11 times on NBA TV. The most brutal stretch of the schedule occurs between Nov. 13 and Nov. 24 when the Sixers embark on a season-long six-game road trip starting in Indiana.

March is their busiest month: 16 games, including nine at home and seven on the road. They get three dates with the Atlanta Hawks — the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals — and the first chance for revenge comes on Oct. 30 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Other notable games on the 2021-22 schedule include:

Three games versus Milwaukee Bucks: Nov. 9, Feb. 17, March 29

Four games versus Brooklyn Nets: Oct. 22, Dec. 16, Dec. 30, March 10

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 17 at Washington Wizards

Three games versus Atlanta Hawks: Oct. 30, Dec. 3, Dec. 23

Four games versus Miami Heat: Dec. 15, Jan. 15, March 5, March 21

Golden State Warriors: Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

Phoenix Suns: Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

In addition, the Sixers have 17 total home weekend dates this season at the Wells Fargo Center. Click here to get tickets. The first preseason game is slated for Oct. 4 at the Toronto Raptors. And the final regular-season game comes on April 10 versus the Detroit Pistons.

Ben Simmons Posts New Instagram Message

Anything Ben Simmons does or says is now considered news. With that in mind, we present the star guard’s latest Instagram post. Simmons shared three shirtless photos of himself working out in the gym, presumably on his jumper. He captioned the post: “The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.”

One hour later, Simmons followed it up with another one where he is driving around in his convertible. He’s seen throwing up the deuces in one photo. All posts are tagged from Los Angeles, California.

Two Sixers Make ‘Too Good for Summer League’

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie compiled a fun list of players he deemed “Too Good for Summer League” and included two rising Sixers on it. The first one is rather obvious: Tyrese Maxey. The second-year guard was a revelation in two summer league games where he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game on 50% shooting. He left early to participate in a youth basketball camp in his hometown.

“Maxey was the best scorer at summer league in his two games, a downhill guard who got wherever he wanted at all times,” Vecenie wrote of Maxey. “Any time he caught the ball with a defender looking to close out on him, he attacked that player’s front foot and got into the paint with ease.”

The other player making the cut was Paul Reed. He was listed as a reserve at the forward/center spot. The NBA G League MVP averaged 17.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.2 blocks over the Sixers’ five games in Las Vegas. He earned second-team All-Summer League honors for his efforts.

“I think I’m at the point where I’m buying him going forward as a legitimate NBA rotation player,” Vecenie wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him give the Sixers more effective minutes than Andre Drummond next season given that he can also contribute on the defensive end in a way that Drummond just struggles.”