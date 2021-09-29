NBA Insider Provides Sixers’ Timeline for Ben Simmons’ Trade

Two days into Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp and there is still no resolution in the messy situation around Ben Simmons. The disgruntled point guard wants to be traded. The Sixers want him to report to work.

Team president Daryl Morey expressed tepid confidence that Simmons would return. Ditto head coach Doc Rivers. His teammates also poured on thick about how much they missed the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. It’s all a huge misunderstanding that everyone wants solved. Meanwhile, Simmons remains in California.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Simmons is prepared to “sit as long as it takes” and if it’s all season so be it. The Sixers will likely suspend him and start fining him in the coming days. Neither side appears ready to back down from their respective stances. Shelburne said the following on “The Jump”:

I talked to somebody close to Ben the other day, and they said, ‘What is the purpose of him showing up at this point? Mentally, emotionally, spiritually, is he going to be the same guy he was for you in the past few years? Ben Simmons is willing to sit as long as it takes, too. When you talk to people close to Ben, and I say, ‘Worse case scenario it takes all year, will he sit all year?’ And the answer right now is, ‘Yes.’





Play



The 76ers don’t like the current trade offers for Ben Simmons – Ramona Shelburne | The Jump On The Jump, Jorge Sedano, Ramona Shelburne and Kendrick Perkins discuss the type of trade offers that the Philadelphia 76ers have received so far for Ben Simmons. #NBA #76ers #Simmons ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn 🏀 Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/2yxs3Og ☑️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE… 2021-09-28T20:10:47Z

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Morey Confirms Simmons Asked for Trade

Morey told reporters at Sixers’ Media Day that he expects Simmons to be a 76er this season. Prior to saying that, the savvy front-office executive did confirm a report that the star player asked for a trade. That conversation happened shortly after the NBA Combine in Chicago, via Simmons’ representatives.

Daryl Morey confirms Ben Simmons didn't report to training camp. He also revealed that Simmons' camp did indeed request a trade when they met in Chicago. #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 27, 2021

“They came to us and asked for a trade shortly after the season through his representatives in Chicago,” Morey told reporters. “We were not looking to trade him – to coach’s point, multi-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year – we are on the doorstep [of a championship], like many teams. Look, every team goes through its own journey.

“Ben’s a very good player, a big part of this team, we’re disappointed he’s not here. We’re making our choices. But we’re excited, very excited, about the players who are here and we’re going to focus on them. And we’re taking our journey of being a championship team and we don’t know exactly what that will be.”





Play



Doc Rivers & Daryl Morey Speak to the Press | Media Day (9.27.21) Doc Rivers & Daryl Morey speak at 76ers Headquarters for our 2021 Media Day. 2021-09-27T15:46:47Z

Joel Embiid Ready to Move Forward

All-Star center Joel Embiid would prefer to have Simmons on the floor with him. He has had private conversations with the star guard, trying to bury the hatchet and convince him to come home. No dice. Embiid is still holding out hope that Simmons comes to his senses. If not, he’s ready to move on.

embiid says his goal is the no. 1 seed, 60+ wins, DPOY and MVP + a championship. — drew (@Dcorrigan50) September 30, 2019

“It doesn’t matter who is on the floor with me,” Embiid told reporters. “I’ve always managed to be the anchor of the defense. I have aspirations to be the Defensive Player of the Year. For me, I think I just need to be more active. And it’s hard to do because, offensively, I’m actually also doing a lot and I don’t mind. I love it, you know, I love carrying the team on both ends and I think that’s what probably makes me special.”