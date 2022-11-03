NBA Star Gushes Over Tyrese Maxey’s Strong Play

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have picked up a victory in the latest matchup against the Wizards, but Tyrese Maxey looks to have secured a new fan. Wizards’ star Bradley Beal was asked about the Sixers guard following the game and had some strong praise. Beal, who scored 29 points on an efficient 11-17 shooting from the field, is one of the premier scorers across the NBA and this should carry weight coming from him. As the three-time All-Star stated:

“It’s amazing how he’s in year 3 now and he’s confident, he’s running his team, he’s playing like an all-star. He’s super talented and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him which is even scarier. He has a great guy in James (Harden) that he’s learning from. Doc (Rivers) and Sam (Cassell), he has a good group of guys over there that he can really learn and really understand how to play his position the right way and how he can excel,” per Sixers PR.

Maxey’s Leap in Confidence

While there is plenty to point to in regards to his shooting, added muscle, shot creation, or playmaking ability, the biggest stride forward Maxey has taken is in his confidence. It has been a unique career trajectory for the Kentucky product. After being drafted with the 21st overall pick, and paired with a coach hesitant to play young players, Maxey struggled to get in the rotation as a rookie.

He averaged just 15.3 minutes per game in his rookie season before seeing an expanded role last year. As Ben Simmons held out last season, Maxey was thrust into the starting lineup and played 35.3 minutes per game. He saw his numbers inflate in a major way and ran with the opportunity. On the season he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and finished third in the NBA in three-point percentage at 42.7%. Maxey fully burst onto the scene and established himself as a crucial part of the Sixers’ core moving forward.

The 21-year-old looks to have taken another stride forward and has seen increased volume from the field and behind the arc. Maxey is averaging 24.2 points per game on the season which trails only Joel Embiid for the most on the Sixers. He is attempting 3.9 more field goals per game and 2.8 more three-pointers per game compared to last year. Maxey has also scored 28 or more points in four of the last five games.

James Harden’s Influence

As Beal alluded to in the quote, the influence of James Harden has also played a role in Maxey’s development. Maxey has seen his scoring improve alongside Harden as the former MVP allowed him to focus on scoring by taking on the playmaking responsibilities. The two also spent a great deal of time working out this summer.

James Harden working out with Tyrese Maxey and #Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell (Video courtesy of Harden’s tik tok) pic.twitter.com/yx4wkHwaYx — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 7, 2022

Both Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell have mentioned the strength of the two’s relationship and how much Maxey has taken in from Harden as well. As Rivers detailed to Noah Levick of NBC Sports, “The No. 1 thing I’d say I’ve noticed is mostly James’ attitude toward Tyrese. I think James respects Tyrese so much because of his work ethic. He calls him crazy all the time just because he’ll ask him, ‘What did you do today?’ And (Tyrese) will be like, ‘Well, I got up at 5 and worked out. And then I lifted weights and worked out again, and then I went to the beach and did a beach workout.’ And James, you can tell he just loves it.”

Harden has continually become more focused on playmaking in the later years of his career, but there is plenty for Maxey to learn. Both guys will play a crucial role in the Sixers’ success this season. The strong play of Maxey is earning him praise around the league and the rate he is developing is shocking. Look for him to continue to keep his head down and work as the Sixers search to get above .500 for the first time this season.