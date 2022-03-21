Sixers Attempted Blockbuster Trade for 3-Time All-Star: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked good since traded for former Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, but there was another name they were looking at that would’ve greatly upgraded their roster.

Through most of the season, the Sixers were looking for a way to move Ben Simmons for a big name. The team was adamant in bringing back an All-Star level talent for him, and while that eventually worked out by them landing Harden, they also had their sights on Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Beal has been with the Wizards for his whole career, and while he hasn’t seen much success with the team, he hasn’t quite fed any of the rumors that he wants out.

Despite that, the Sixers did try to make a blockbuster deal for him according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Obviously, nothing happened on that end since Simmons was the player being dangled in a potential trade and he went to the Nets, but it’s an interesting look at what happened behind the scenes.

Beal Was an Option

Charania reports the Sixers looked long and hard at Beal, but they eventually ended up with Harden.

“The 76ers did their due diligence with the Wizards on Beal throughout the season, but many across the NBA say it was much more than that,” he wrote. “Multiple sources said the 76ers worked during the season on a potential trade. Beal faced a decision on whether to force a trade out of Washington and Philadelphia had prominent interest at the deadline if he was cleared to play from his wrist injury.”

Unsurprisingly, Simmons was going to be the big trade chip in deal for Beal, but it sounds like the Wizards never gave the Sixers a chance to make a deal.

“The 76ers’ package would have been centered around Simmons and draft picks, sources said,” wrote Charania. “Several teams beyond Philadelphia would have engaged should the Wizards have opened conversations, but that never happened. Beal ultimately did not request a trade, and underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Feb. 10, the day of the deadline.”

With Beal being in the midst of another disappointing season in Washington, there’s a chance this could be the offseason where he finally looks for a way out.

Beal Already Linked to Sixers

Bradley Beal to the Sixers? Haters will say there is only one ball (via @RogueBogues) pic.twitter.com/JjBGJhJYBF — The Wooderboys (@wooderboys) March 8, 2022

Bradley Beal will be a target for the Sixers in the offseason, and this news comes from an unlikely source in former NBA big man Andrew Bogut.

“I heard a pretty big rumor, bro, from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA,” he said. “Big 3 to Philly. Brad Beal. Trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid. Philly is desperately, obviously, to try to get off Harris anyway, they have been for a while. I think they’re even more desperate to free up that cap space now. Most likely will have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly, but don’t be surprised to see a Big 3 formed in Philly.”

That would be a massive move for the Sixers, but it could still leave them with a very weak bench, something that has become a bit of an issue for the team.

Having a big three of Harden, Beal and Embiid would be huge, but if it causes them to have depth problems, it might not be worth the trouble.

READ NEXT: Sixers React to Controversial Flagrant Foul From James Harden