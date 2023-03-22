Ex-Teammate Admits He Misses Playing Next to Sixers Star James Harden

While discussing his first season with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown spoke fondly of Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden back when they played on the Brooklyn Nets together in an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“I miss playing with that guy, and he was my guy, up and down, when I was there or anywhere else. So I think he’s doing great,” Brown said.

Brown also praised Harden for the transition he’s making as a player as he continues to age, even giving his former teammate a nickname.

“He’s still the facilitator trying to get people open. Even James now, he doesn’t have to go out there and score 60. Like I’m sure he could, but, I mean, he’s just developing his game into an ‘older James.'”

Brown and Harden played on the Nets for two consecutive seasons, although they played together only partially for those two seasons since Harden was acquired from the Houston Rockets less than a month into the 2020-21 season and before Harden was traded to the Sixers mid-season in 2022.

Insider Explains Situation With James Harden’s Injury

After Sixers head coach Doc Rivers announced that Harden was dealing with a foot injury, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice explained why the Sixers might need Harden if they want homecourt advantage in the postseason.

“A knock for Harden puts the Sixers in an interesting predicament down the stretch,” Neubeck said. “His play has been absolutely essential to Philadelphia’s push toward the top of the league, giving them a chance to capture the No. 2 seed in the East or perhaps climb as high as No. 1 with some good fortune (and good performances) between now and the end of the season. Securing at least the No. 2 seed could have an outsized impact on their ability to make it out of the second round — with the Celtics tailing off late in the year, homecourt against Boston could be the difference between beating the Celtics and falling in the same spot as in years past.”

Neubeck added that, even with what’s at stake as the regular season approaches its end, it might be best for the Sixers to let Harden rest for a bit to recover.

“With Harden having played 47 minutes in their double overtime loss on Monday, I’d probably err on the side of caution and at least give him that game off, giving him at least a few extra days to gather himself this week. But as the head coach likes to remind everyone, I am not a doctor, and so we will see how the team handles an important health decision with three weeks left in the regular season.”

Austin Reaves Attributes Strong Play to James Harden

After Austin Reaves put up one of his better performances for the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19, putting up 36 points and six rebounds while shooting nine-for-14 from the field, Reaves admitted that he models his game after Harden.

“You can watch people in the past like James Harden and Trae Young, the way they come off ball screens and people are trying to fight over because they’re such good playmakers, floaters, shooters, if you go in early, they got it. You can pick spots here and there to use their speed and energy to get back in front and try to draw a foul like that. I watch James Harden and Trae to master that.” Reaves told reporters, per Kyle Goon.