Sixers-Kings Trade? Star Shooter Asks Doc Rivers to ‘Get Me’

Could a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings be brewing? Let’s speculate. With 24.8 seconds left in Tuesday’s game, Buddy Hield went over to Doc Rivers and said something to make the Sixers coach laugh.

The amateur lip readers on Twitter seemed to think he was asking Rivers to “get me outta here,” although Hield pulled his jersey up over his face before speaking. Rivers appeared to say “we’ll see” in the video but the rest of his replay is hard to make out. Either way, it was noteworthy that a player rumored for months to be part of a trade for Ben Simmons had words with Rivers. Hield had 21 points in 31 minutes in a 102-94 Sixers’ win.

Hield is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. The 28-year-old shooting guard is shooting 40.5% from deep for his career and drilled five triples on Tuesday versus Philadelphia. However, he brings an expensive contract to the table: $61.55 million owed over the next three years (via Spotrac).

But the fact Hield’s contract is a descending one – it goes from $22.55 million this season down to $18.56 million in 2023-24 – could make it easier to get a deal done. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype believes he’s gone by the trade deadline on February 10, if not sooner.

“Buddy’s going to be gone,” one NBA executive told Scotto. “They already traded him and had a done deal.”

King-Sixers Trade Packages Explored

Several rumors have name-checked Hield as part of a multi-player package for Ben Simmons. Nothing concrete has ever materialized, but the chatter has been out there dating back to August. Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley were mentioned in one rumor, but the sticking point had to do with De’Aaron Fox. The Sixers want the borderline All-Star. He’s a non-starter for the Kings.

Another idea proposed (via Bleacher Report) included Hield, rookie Davion Mitchell, a 2023 first-round pick swap, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick swap and a 2026 first-round pick. Mitchell would help fill the defensive void left by Simmons while Hield gives them a legitimate three-point threat.

Tyrese Haliburton is an interesting name to watch. The 12th overall pick in 2020 has taken over the starting point guard duties in Sacramento after a breakout rookie campaign. He’s averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds per game this season. He’s a more skilled shooter than Tyrese Maxey – maybe not for long – and could complement him in certain sets since both players can run the point. Seth Curry wouldn’t lose his starting spot.

Maybe Fox Becomes Available

Fox remains the apple of Daryl Morey’s eye and the Kings’ current slide into oblivion only helps his cause. Sacramento has lost eight of their last nine contests, including four straight games. The franchise fired head coach Luke Walton on November 21 and promoted assistant Alvin Gentry.

Fox was thought to be untouchable prior to the Kings’ tanking. Some are coming around to the idea, though. Mardeio Cannon of the Sacramento Observer went on record with it in a recent column:

I am now willing to listen to a trade of Simmons to the Kings for De’Aaron Fox!! I have come around to this train of thought because I believe that this trade will help both teams. The Kings can free up the logjam back court at the point guard position and allow more playing time for Mitchell and Haliburton. The Kings would add more defense and rebounding by acquiring the 6’10” Ben Simmons — who is also a playmaker and a good ball handler — and moving him to their frontcourt.