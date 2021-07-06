Sixers Would Find ‘Little Appeal’ in Simmons-Cavs Trade Package: Report

One thing about a big-time star being put on the trade block: Many rumors and proposals will be produced, and just as quickly as they’re produced, they can be shot down. That, certainly, seems to be the case for Sixers guard Ben Simmons, who has been linked to every team from the Timberwolves to the Lakers, from the Heat to the Blazers.

Also on that list are the Cleveland Cavaliers, said to be willing to part with a package of oft-injured Kevin Love as well as budding point guard Collin Sexton in exchange for Simmons. Sexton continued his star-level development in Year 3 last season, at age 22, averaging 24.8 points on 47.5% shooting, making 37.1% of his 3-point attempts.

He plays off the ball more than fellow backcourt mate Darius Garland, and averages only 4.4 assists. The Sixers surely want a better playmaker if they are serious about replacing Simmons.

In fact, veteran NBA writer Terry Pluto reported this week that a Love-Sexton package would not get a Simmons deal done, not while GM Daryl Morey is thinking championship.

Wrote Pluto: “Every NBA person I talked to said Sixers GM Daryl Morey wants someone such as Damian Lillard in a Simmons deal. The Love/Sexton/draft pick package would have little appeal to him.”

Kevin Love Has Been an NBA Albatross

Sexton, obviously would have some appeal, but not so much if it means also taking on Love, whose hefty salary and wretched injury history makes him one of the biggest albatross contracts in the NBA. Love has $60 million over two years left on his contract, making him very difficult to trade.

Love averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season in Cleveland, shooting just 40.9% from the field and 36.5% from the 3-point line. Love played only 25 games this season because of a stubborn calf injury. Love has appeared in only 221 games over the past five seasons.

While there’s plenty not to like about the potential deal from the Sixers’ side, Pluto points out that, around the NBA, Simmons is seen as a problem player, too, a guy who shot 34.2% from the free-throw line in the playoffs this year and was unplayable in tight situations.

That’s a tough pill to swallow for a guy who is lined up to be paid $170 million over the next five seasons.

“How can you have a guy on a maximum contract and you have to sit him the fourth quarter of a close game because he can’t make a free throw?” one executive asked, according to Pluto.

Ben Simmons’ Future in Philly Remains Unclear

It’s still unclear exactly how the Sixers will proceed with Simmons this offseason. While a trade is possible, the Sixers are in a position of needing to sell low on Simmons, which is not a position a franchise wants when seeking a deal for a former No. 1 pick.

In the aftermath of the Sixers’ loss to the Hawks in the second round of the playoffs, coach Doc Rivers was noncommittal on Simmons’ future, but in an interview with TMZ this week, Rivers suggested that he felt Simmons could still thrive in Philadelphia.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that when it comes to rebuilding Simmons’ trade value, it would behoove Rivers to speak positively about him.





“Ben’s great,” Rivers told TMZ. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great.”